Appointments cancelled and staff to be moved after Raac discovered in Inverness hospital buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Appointments cancelled and staff to be moved after Raac discovered in Inverness hospital buildings

A major survey on Raac in NHS Highland buildings has identified three sites at New Craigs Hospital.

There will be disruption at New Craigs Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Missing New Craigs Hospital patient. Picture by SANDY McCOOK 27th April '15 Missing New Craigs Hospital patient. New Craigs Hospital yesterday afternoon as the search goes on for missing patient Ann Mairi Clegg.
There will be disruption at New Craigs Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Missing New Craigs Hospital patient. Picture by SANDY McCOOK 27th April '15 Missing New Craigs Hospital patient. New Craigs Hospital yesterday afternoon as the search goes on for missing patient Ann Mairi Clegg.
By Stuart Findlay

Appointments have been cancelled and health workers are being forced to vacate offices after Raac was discovered in several Inverness hospital buildings.

A UK-wide inquiry was launched last year after it emerged that buildings constructed with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) were in danger of collapse.

Work to inspect which public buildings are affected has been going on ever since.

Now, three buildings at New Craigs Hospital in Inverness have been identified as having Raac.

And an “intrusive” survey of the Clava, Drumossie and Torvean buildings must now take place, forcing staff and outpatients to move elsewhere.

Which health services have been affected by Raac discovery?

A spokesman for NHS Highland said all of the incidences of Raac in its buildings were “low risk” and being monitored.

He added: “As part of this monitoring process, we have identified Raac in the Drumossie, Clava and Torvean buildings on the New Craigs campus.

“Further inspection of this identified the need for intrusive surveys to be carried out in each of these buildings.

“This work will require services to temporarily decant into alternative accommodation.

The New Craigs campus in Inverness.
The New Craigs campus in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook

“We are in the process of finalising alternative accommodation and will be in touch with patients affected as soon as we can.”

NHS Highland has been asked to confirm how many patients have been affected by the disruption.

Its musculoskeletal physio appointments have been disrupted at the Torvean building, where the service is based.

The Clava ward is the home of the community midwife team.

The Drumossie unit houses several psychology and psychiatric services.

It is understood a lot of appointments will be moved online.

Meanwhile, all the departments involved are holding urgent meetings in a bid to find new homes.

What is Raac and why is it a problem?

Raac is a lightweight material that was used in the construction of some buildings between the 1950s and 1990s.

A cheaper alternative to standard concrete, it was also much quicker to produce.

However, it has a limited lifespan.

Its “bubbly” texture has led some to describe it as looking like an Aero chocolate bar.

A close-up shot of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, better known as Raac.
A close-up shot of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, better known as Raac.

But that texture means that it is easier for water to enter the material.

Ultimately, that makes it far less durable than standard concrete and it could lead to potential structural failures.

A survey at Raigmore Hospital found Raac in four different zones.

Fortunately, the instances at the north’s flagship hospital are not in a critical condition.

National Services Scotland has assured NHS Highland there is no need to take action there.

More from Inverness

Military man through and through, Arthur Petrie.
The man who made, and taught, history: Tributes for Falklands veteran, Para Arthur Petrie,…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Hamill had loads of cannabis at his house admitted possession with intent to supply Picture shows; Michael Hamill. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/05/2024
Unpaid work for man who had kilo of cannabis
Ord House at Cradlehall Business Park
Ledingham Chalmers settles into new home in Inverness
David Carson.
'Increasing concern' for 52-year-old man missing from Inverness
Inverness Sheriff Court
Unconscious victim left with shoe print on face after brutal Inverness street attack
Kessock Court
Three people in court after Inverness knife incident
Vehicles locaded onto the back of flatbed recovery truck.
Two people hospitalised after two-vehicle crash on A82 south of Inverness
Black savers HGV sits outside the Botanic House venue in Inverness with the ground floor windows boarded up.
Inverness music venue confirms it's NOT closing
Inverness sheriff court
Aspiring pilot caught behind wheel while five times the drink-drive limit
Kessock Court
Man and woman 'found with blades' after reports of 'people acting suspiciously' in Inverness

Conversation