IKEA launches click and collect service in Inverness

It's exciting news for IKEA lovers as the Swedish furniture giant makes its products more accessible to people living in the Highlands.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The nearest IKEA store to Inverness is Edinburgh - but now customers can click and collect. Image: DC Thomson
The nearest IKEA store to Inverness is Edinburgh - but now customers can click and collect. Image: DC Thomson

IKEA has launched click and collect in Inverness.

The Swedish furniture firm has confirmed customers can now order from their website and pick up in the Highland capital.

The collection point is at the Tesco Extra at Inverness Business and Retail Park and costs £5, or is free for orders over £100.

Tesco Inverness Retail park
The new IKEA click and collect service is at the Tesco Extra at Inverness Retail Park. Image: Sandy McCook

It’s IKEA’s second Collect Near You point in the north of Scotland after Aberdeen, which opened in 2016.

The nearest IKEA store to Inverness is 180 miles away, in Edinburgh.

A spokesperson said: “IKEA’s journey of creating a truly omnichannel experience for our customers is significantly ramping up as we meet our customers where and when they need us…..more locations due to open up soon.”

How does IKEA’s click and collect service work?

IKEA’s Collect Near You allows customers to collect their click and collect order from a mobile pick-up point in designated Tesco car parks.

The popular service is free for orders over £100 and has a cost of £5 for all other orders.

Customers receive collection instructions including the address, locker number and unique PIN to open their locker in their confirmation email.

There are two collection windows to choose from for any given day – 7am to 11am or 7pm to 9pm.

