ET-inspired TikTok trend puts Inverness e-bike hire scheme at risk

An electric bike hire scheme in Inverness has been put at risk after a spike in vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to the e-bikes with some thrown into the canal or river.

Cyclists have also been riding with others sitting in the basket, apparently following a Tik Tok trend to replicate a scene in the film ET.

In the 1982 Steven Spielberg film Elliott, the boy who befriends the extraterrestrial, carries the alien in the basket of his bike which then lifts into the air to escape police.

Station is a vandalism hotspot

Hitrans, which runs the Hi-Bike system in Inverness and Fort William, has reported incidents to police.

A major vandalism hotspot is Inverness Rail Station which has 24/7 CCTV coverage.

Footage of large groups of youths involved in anti-social behaviour has been passed to British Transport Police.

Damage has also been caused to a bike at Inverness Campus.

Ranald Robertson, partnership director at Hitrans, said the vandalism and misuse of the bikes has not been seen before in Inverness and is “soul destroying”.

He said the cost of fixing or replacing damaged bikes can run into thousands of pounds.

“It’s all money going out and making it harder for the scheme to wash its face.

“We’ve seen a real spike this year with a problem we have not seen before in Inverness.

“One of the suggestions is that some of the anti-social use of bikes might owe its origins to a TikTok fad where people try to recreate an ET-like moment.

“I would have thought that ET was so long ago that the TikTok generation would not have been troubled by it.”

Similar schemes hit by vandalism

Similar hire schemes in other areas have been hit by vandalism previously.

In 2022 “youth gangs” were blamed for destroying bikes in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

This year a bike sharing scheme in Cardiff was scrapped after thousands of bikes were stolen or vandalised.

Mr Robertson said the Inverness scheme is “absolutely” in jeopardy.

“We’re not there yet, but we need to be alive to the situation and not leave it too late.

“But Cardiff closed directly as a result of vandalism. Many bigger places and bigger schemes have found that it can spoil it for everyone.

“We’re taking a zero tolerance policy towards the misuse as some of our regular users of the scheme get very upset.”

The hire scheme was launched in 2021. Initially, 30 electric bikes were available at three docking stations at the railway station, Inverness Campus and Great Glen House.

It has since expended and four more stations being added and two more about to join.

There are also eight docking hubs in Fort William.

Will there be punishments?

The bikes’ journeys are tracked and Hitrans says action will be taken against those found to have abused the system.

Mr Robertson added: “We are seeing positive results in how well-used the bikes are wherever they are available.

“They are popular with visitors and residents and make a positive contribution to the region as a healthy, sustainable and affordable transport option.

“It is disappointing that a small minority of people are misusing the system.

“Those who choose to ride the bikes with others sitting in the basket will have their membership suspended should this be reported.

“Any and all incidents of vandalism are being reported to Police Scotland and the British Transport Police.”