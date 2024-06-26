ET-inspired TikTok trend puts Inverness e-bike hire scheme at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ET-inspired TikTok trend puts Inverness e-bike hire scheme at risk

A spike in damage and anti-social behaviour concerns are causing problems.

By John Ross
ET is said to have inspired some misuse of the e-bikes
ET is said to have inspired some misuse of the e-bikes

An electric bike hire scheme in Inverness has been put at risk after a spike in vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to the e-bikes with some thrown into the canal or river.

Cyclists have also been riding with others sitting in the basket, apparently following a Tik Tok trend to replicate a scene in the film ET.

In the 1982 Steven Spielberg film Elliott, the boy who befriends the extraterrestrial, carries the alien in the basket of his bike which then lifts into the air to escape police.

Station is a vandalism hotspot

Hitrans, which runs the Hi-Bike system in Inverness and Fort William, has reported incidents to police.

A major vandalism hotspot is Inverness Rail Station which has 24/7 CCTV coverage.

Footage of large groups of youths involved in anti-social behaviour has been passed to British Transport Police.

The Hi-Bikes are available at a number of stations in Inverness

Damage has also been caused to a bike at Inverness Campus.

Ranald Robertson, partnership director at Hitrans, said the vandalism and misuse of the bikes has not been seen before in Inverness and is “soul destroying”.

He said the cost of fixing or replacing damaged bikes can run into thousands of pounds.

“It’s all money going out and making it harder for the scheme to wash its face.

“We’ve seen a real spike this year with a problem we have not seen before in Inverness.

“One of the suggestions is that some of the anti-social use of bikes might owe its origins to a TikTok fad where people try to recreate an ET-like moment.

“I would have thought that ET was so long ago that the TikTok generation would not have been troubled by it.”

Similar schemes hit by vandalism

Similar hire schemes in other areas have been hit by vandalism previously.

In 2022 “youth gangs” were blamed for destroying bikes in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

This year a bike sharing scheme in Cardiff was scrapped after thousands of bikes were stolen or vandalised.

Mr Robertson said the Inverness scheme is “absolutely” in jeopardy.

“We’re not there yet, but we need to be alive to the situation and not leave it too late.

“But Cardiff closed directly as a result of vandalism. Many bigger places and bigger schemes have found that it can spoil it for everyone.

“We’re taking a zero tolerance policy towards the misuse as some of our regular users of the scheme get very upset.”

Ranald Robertson says damage to the bikes is “soul destroying”

The hire scheme was launched in 2021. Initially, 30 electric bikes were available at three docking stations at the railway station, Inverness Campus and Great Glen House.

It has since expended and four more stations being added and two more about to join.

There are also eight docking hubs in Fort William.

Will there be punishments?

The bikes’ journeys are tracked and Hitrans says action will be taken against those found to have abused the system.

Mr Robertson added: “We are seeing positive results in how well-used the bikes are wherever they are available.

“They are popular with visitors and residents and make a positive contribution to the region as a healthy, sustainable and affordable transport option.

“It is disappointing that a small minority of people are misusing the system.

“Those who choose to ride the bikes with others sitting in the basket will have their membership suspended should this be reported.

“Any and all incidents of vandalism are being reported to Police Scotland and the British Transport Police.”

Conversation