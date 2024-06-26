Vandals leave trail of destruction costing around £120,000 to e-bike hire scheme

Vandals have caused around £120,000 worth of damage to an electric bike hire scheme, leaving it running at half capacity.

The Hi-Bike scheme is now at risk due to the recent spate of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

More bikes were damaged in Inverness this week, including 11 vandalised overnight on Wednesday.

That is on top of 13 that were damaged beyond repair in the last two months in Inverness and Fort William.

In all, around 30 bikes, each worth approximately £4,000, have been affected, putting the cost at about £120,000.

Safety concerns about young cyclists

Opertators Hitrans have now closed bike charging stations at Hilton Community Centre and Highland Council HQ in Inverness which were among the targeted sites.

There are also safety concerns about young people riding the bikes recklessly around the city centre.

Cyclists have been spotted with others sitting in the basket, apparently following a Tik Tok trend to replicate a scene in the 1980s film ET.

Hitrans, which runs the Hi-Bike system in Inverness and Fort William, has reported incidents to police.

A major vandalism hotspot is Inverness Rail Station which has 24/7 CCTV coverage.

Footage of large groups of youths involved in anti-social behaviour has been passed to British Transport Police.

Damage has also been caused to a bike at Inverness Campus.

With the scheme now running at half capacity, it may be suspended and could be scrapped altogether.

‘Hugely disappointing’

Inverness Provost Glynis Sinclair Campbell said: “It is hugely disappointing. There is no need for it.

“These bikes are provided for a purpose. You don’t mind kids using them if they are using them appropriately.

“If a passenger sitting in the basket falls off the bike it could be catastrophic.”

Another Inverness councillor Morvern Reid said: “We need people to be safe and respectful.”

Ranald Robertson, partnership director at Hitrans, said the vandalism and misuse of the bikes is “soul destroying”.

He said: “We’ve seen a real spike this year with a problem we have not seen before in Inverness.

“One of the suggestions is that some of the anti-social use of bikes might owe its origins to a TikTok fad where people try to recreate an ET-like moment.

“I would have thought that ET was so long ago that the TikTok generation would not have been troubled by it.”

Similar schemes hit by vandalism

Similar hire schemes in other areas have been hit by vandalism previously.

In 2022 “youth gangs” were blamed for destroying bikes in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

This year a bike sharing scheme in Cardiff was scrapped after thousands of bikes were stolen or vandalised.

Mr Robertson said the Inverness scheme is “absolutely” in jeopardy.

“We’re not there yet, but we need to be alive to the situation and not leave it too late.

“But Cardiff closed directly as a result of vandalism. Many bigger places and bigger schemes have found that it can spoil it for everyone.

“We’re taking a zero tolerance policy towards the misuse as some of our regular users of the scheme get very upset.”

The hire scheme was launched in 2021. Initially, 30 electric bikes were available at three docking stations for people aged over 16.

Four more stations have since been added and two more are about to join.

There are also eight docking hubs in Fort William.

Hitrans says the bikes are being well used and are popular with visitors and residents.

The scheme is also making a positive contribution to the region as a healthy, sustainable and affordable transport option.

Will there be punishments?

The bikes’ journeys are tracked and Hitrans says action will be taken against those found to have abused the system.

Mr Robertson added: “It is disappointing that a small minority of people are misusing the system.

“Those who choose to ride the bikes with others sitting in the basket will have their membership suspended should this be reported.

“Any and all incidents of vandalism are being reported to Police Scotland and the British Transport Police.”