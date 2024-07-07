The Cinderella curfew: How people power helped ditch Inverness’s bizarre pub rule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

The Cinderella curfew: How people power helped ditch Inverness’s bizarre pub rule

Bars and nightclubs were unable to allow anyone in after midnight for a nine-year period in the Highland capital.

The Inverness curfew was a contentious topic in the city for years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Inverness curfew was a contentious topic in the city for years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

Looking back now, it seems strange that it even happened.

The so-called “Cinderella” curfew required Inverness pubs and nightclubs to ban anyone from entering after midnight.

On the back of a rise in antisocial behaviour there were fears that drunk, aggressive young people roaming the streets on their way to the next pub was a disaster waiting to happen.

Something needed to be done.

And so, the Inverness curfew was born.

It was never plain sailing. And over time, dissent about the rule grew.

Who wanted the curfew introduced?

It was introduced in 2003 – the same year the nightlife scene took a huge step forward when clubs were finally allowed to extend their opening hours until 3am.

But as a generation of young Invernessians fled the nest and sampled the nightlife of a new city, they realised that the same archaic rules didn’t apply elsewhere.

That created a movement.

A petition calling for the curfew to be scrapped was created by Graeme Mackay, a 22-year-old Highlander who was now living in Glasgow, and it gathered more than 2,000 signatures.

Johnny Foxes in Inverness was affected by the ruling. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

There was clear momentum for change. But on the other side, there were some heavyweights.

The police, for one.

Northern Constabulary wanted the rule kept in place and were issuing stark warnings about what would happen if it didn’t.

According to senior officers, the curfew had helped slash the level of violence and disorder on the streets of the Highland capital by a third.

Why was the curfew introduced?

John McDonald served as a police officer for more than 30 years and is now the community safety manager for Inverness Bid.

He recalls the clamour for something to be done about city centre disorder before the curfew started in 2003.

“The police supported it because it was seen as a measure that would help them in the fight against crime,” he said.

Police Scotland officers standing beside motorbike.
Police wanted the curfew to stay. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“At that time, there was obviously a concern about the level of antisocial behaviour on our streets and the ability of the premises to deal with it.

“There was concern at the time from the police and other agencies that removing it would provoke a backlash.

“But in all honesty, that didn’t come to fruition.”

The police were not the only ones opposed to the change.

Johnny Foxes licensee Don Lawson was vehemently against it and asked at the time: “Is one extra assault on the public, a door steward or the police worth lifting the curfew for?”

The deadlocked vote

In truth, the curfew had never been popular among the revellers in Inverness.

But the power of the petition snowballed and now the disdain was being considered by Highland Council’s licensing board.

The board was split right down the middle, five votes apiece.

That left chairwoman Maxine Smith to cast the deciding vote.

Highland councillor Maxine Smith led the licensing board in 2012. Image: Jason Hedges

“It was intimidating,” councillor Smith said. “I wasn’t so concerned about what the licensees thought, I was worried about what the police thought.

“But we’re there to represent the people and that is what they wanted.

“Inverness had to be brought in line with other places. It’s a tourist city and people don’t want these old-fashioned things.”

The change was made with a sense of trepidation.

But it soon became clear that it wasn’t the Armageddon that people thought it might be.

Further progress reports to the licensing board confirmed the good news.

What happened to Inverness city centre after the decision?

In fact, assaults and antisocial behaviour in Inverness city actually decreased.

Chief superintendent Julian Innes, who was the north’s top officer at the time, reported in 2014 that there been an overall improvement in people’s behaviour.

He said: “There was significant concern going back before the curfew was dropped.

“But our evidence has shown that anti-social behaviour, common assaults and serious assaults have all reduced.”

The Miami nightclub cited the curfew as part of the reason for its demise. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It wasn’t all good news. The High Street nightclub Miami put its demise down to the change in curfew rules.

But generally, people were delighted with the changes.

And the clamour to bring it back has been virtually non-existent ever since.

That, more than anything, shows that it was the right call.

Read more about the city centre:

How music, whisky and culture helped rejuvenate a tired side of Inverness city centre and put MacGregor’s at the top of the pile

Inverness city centre: As more restaurants and cafes step up to fill empty units, are we finally over the worst?

‘We’ve had princes and kings come through the door’: The successes and challenges of Grahams of Inverness

More from Inverness

The Inverness curfew was a contentious topic in the city for years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's about more than just music': The Ironworks shows go on in Inverness, even…
The Inverness curfew was a contentious topic in the city for years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
General Election 2024: Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire count delay
Traffic on A96 in Nairn.
The town desperate for a bypass: Why Nairn drivers want the A96 out of…
Gillian Galloway, of Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Gillian Galloway: North firms must innovate to survive
The Inverness curfew was a contentious topic in the city for years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'We are kind of forgotten': James Pringle Weavers' Holm Mills shop on attracting customers
Carlton Bingo sign on the side of white building tower on Inverness hall.
Inverness bingo players in luck as local hall to get major makeover
The Inverness curfew was a contentious topic in the city for years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The seven spots kids can eat for free on the North Coast 500 this…
Catherine Bunn, of Highland Campervans.
Meet the ex-RAF, ultra-running force behind Highland Campervans
The Inverness curfew was a contentious topic in the city for years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – an abuser confronted and woman bites dog
White car blurry as it drives along Millburn Road in Inverness.
Two women taken to hospital after Inverness crash

Conversation