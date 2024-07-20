Inverness rental crisis: 100 people fighting over every home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness rental crisis: 100 people fighting over every home

One city housing boss says it's the worst she has seen in 20 years.

By John Ross
Demand for houses in Inverness is growing
A housing developer has revealed it receives as many as 100 applications for every property it builds in Inverness.

Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) says that across the Highlands there are up to 80 people chasing each house available.

Its chief executive says demand is the highest she’s known in nearly 20 years.

Why are things so bad?

A shortage of homes to rent or buy in the city has been keenly felt for some time.

The growth of short-term lets is an issue in some areas, with many people priced out of the market.

Demand is expected to increase with the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport forecast to create more than 8,000 jobs.

Hundreds more posts could come from major infrastructure projects including planned hydro and power line schemes.

Highland Housing Alliance completed the regeneration of Merchant House in Castle Street.

HHA says more homes are “intrinsic to economic success”.

CEO Gail Matheson says: “Critical to getting more people living in the city centre is the availability of more rental homes.

“I have been at HHA for almost 20 years and I have never seen demand levels so high.

“On average, for every house that we have available for rent in Inverness, we attract up to 100 applications.

Who wants to live in these homes?

HHA generally deals in mid-market rent (MMR) properties.

They are a type of affordable housing usually found in larger city centres.

They often help people finding it hard to access social rented housing or buy or rent privately.

The homes are typically priced lower than private rent and slightly higher than affordable housing.

Tenants are commonly working young adults, aged between 25-34.

They include those employed in the NHS, emergency services and social care.

Gail Matheson says demand is the highest she has seen in 20 years

How can it be fixed?

HHA was set up in 2005 as a not-for-profit development company.

By the end of 2023, it had built 475 homes, helping to house more than 1,000 people.

Over the last six years, HHA has worked with Highland Council on six housing developments in Inverness city centre.

This has seen around 180 new homes in locations including Raining’s Stairs, Union Street, Castle Street, Church Street and Academy Street.

The council has also earmarked an empty site, previously occupied by Inverness College, for housing.

We revealed recently the Highlands needs to build an extra 24,000 houses in the next 10 years to meet current and future needs.

Highland Council has worked with the Highland Housing Alliance to build more homes in Inverness

Ms Matheson said as well as new builds, unused historic buildings can also be repurposed.

HHA and the council have restored Merchant House on Castle Street and the former Arnotts building on Union Street.

“Sympathetically restoring these iconic buildings has breathed new life into important city centre addresses and delivered new housing”, she said.

Tackling short-term lets issue

Inverness Central councillor Michael Cameron says Inverness has similar problems to Edinburgh and other places.

“Many properties are being snapped up by investors for short-term rental to tourists rather than for longer-term lets.

“While tourism and tourists are very welcome, we do need to strike a balance for the people who want to live and work in our city.”

He said council action includes varying council tax on second homes, consideration of short-term let applications and possible future use of a tourist tax.

City centre living: What’s it like to be in the heart of Inverness?

More from Inverness

Projects in Strothers Lane. Union Street, Queensgate and Raining's Stairs are among housing developments built in the city centre
The pros and cons of living in the centre of Inverness
Conversation