Images released of three youths wanted in connection with Inverness Tesco break-in

Police have released images of three suspects wanted in connection with a late-night supermarket break-in in Inverness.

Three people forced entry to the Tesco superstore on Dores Road, on the outskirts of the city, at around 1.40am on July 4.

The suspects, understood to be young men, were caught on CCTV stealing items from the store.

Two suspects had their hoods up to shield their faces, while another had no hood.

He was the only one carrying items, including milk, in his hands in images released by police.

Police are now appealing to the public for help.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in Inverness are appealing for information about an incident which occurred at Tesco, Dores Road.

“At around 1.40am on 4th July, three suspects broke into the store and stole several items.

“We would like to speak to anyone with information regarding the identification of those pictured or anyone who may have seen a group of youths in the area around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 referencing CR/0243366/24.