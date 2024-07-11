Images released of three youths wanted in connection with Inverness Tesco break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Images released of three youths wanted in connection with Inverness Tesco break-in

Police are appealing for information to help identify the suspects.

By Ross Hempseed
Inverness supermarket break-in
Three youths broke into Tesco store in Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have released images of three suspects wanted in connection with a late-night supermarket break-in in Inverness.

Three people forced entry to the Tesco superstore on Dores Road, on the outskirts of the city, at around 1.40am on July 4.

The suspects, understood to be young men, were caught on CCTV stealing items from the store.

Two suspects had their hoods up to shield their faces, while another had no hood.

He was the only one carrying items, including milk, in his hands in images released by police.

Police are now appealing to the public for help.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in Inverness are appealing for information about an incident which occurred at Tesco, Dores Road.

“At around 1.40am on 4th July, three suspects broke into the store and stole several items.

“We would like to speak to anyone with information regarding the identification of those pictured or anyone who may have seen a group of youths in the area around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 referencing CR/0243366/24.

