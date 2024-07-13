Could we see a car showroom, library or museum next to shops in the Eastgate Centre of the future?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could we see a car showroom, library or museum next to shops in the Eastgate Centre of the future?

Malls are becoming mixed-use 'destinations' as shopping trends change.

Non-retail outlets like a car showroom or NHS centre could be part of the future use of The Eastgate Centre alngside shops
By John Ross

Recent changes to the Eastgate Centre in Inverness have given a glimpse of what a future visit to the mall will be like.

It was largely all about shopping when the centre opened more than four decades ago, and even when it was extended more than 20 years ago.

But in the next 20 years could Eastgate users also pop into a car showroom? Or a library?

Maybe go to the gym, or a museum, attend an NHS outpatient centre or work from an office next to the shops.

What has changed with the Eastgate Centre?

Eastgate manager Chris Kershaw Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Eastgate opened in 1983 when it was made up almost entirely of shops. It was extended in 2003.

More recently it has introduced non-retail outlets, including a Royal Bank of Scotland branch.

It has since announced the bank will close, although a new flagship branch will remain as part of the centre in Falcon Square.

Why is there a beach inside the Eastgate Centre?

NHS Highland opened a vaccination centre in Eastgate during the pandemic and a physiotherapy service.

The Highlands’ first Discovery College has been created in the former Argos store, offering support for people dealing with mental health or substance use issues.

TFX teaches children of all ages dancing, singing and theatre and puts on regular shows.

RokzKool Academy runs projects in Studio 58 including music and art classes for young people.

A soft play area and an indoor beach has also helped attract more families into the centre.

The Discovery College is one of the non-retail outlets added to the centre recently.

Eastgate Centre manager Chris Kershaw said: “The way people shop has evolved in the last 20 years.

“Now it doesn’t just involve shopping, although that’s still the central function.

“We have had to build around that to bring in families and give people an experience.

“It has to be worth staying for.”

‘We’re open to what the customer and the community needs’

He said changes introduced by shopping centres in the UK and Europe have complemented retail rather than move away from it.

“What will the centre look like in 20 years? It will still be here, which is the key thing to say.

“Civic and public changes will be more prevalent around what’s needed in the city.

“We’re open to what the customer needs and what the community needs.”

Debenhams closed its store in the Eastgate centre

An example could come with planned changes to Farraline Park.

It may mean Inverness Library has to move, with the former Debenhams store in Eastgate suggested as a possible location.

“That’s one of those wild ideas that can’t be discounted”, says Chris.

“Changing uses for those larger sites is something centres across the UK have been looking at.”

But retailers are not going away. Some are reviewing the value of bricks and mortar shops to showcase their products.

Others are opening smaller units than before, offering a hybrid service mixing in-store shopping with online.

The use of technology, such as AI and augmented reality, is also being used increasingly as interactive experiences for customers.

Centre has plans to go greener

Chris added: “Car showrooms is something that is a bit different and have moved into shopping centres to showcase their product.

“It could be that one member of the family test drives a news Tesla, others go to the food court and some to the shops.

“I can’t see less retail in future, but it may be that it naturally evolves.”

Eastgate also has plans to go greener with ESG (environmental, social, and governance) much more of a focus for companies.

It worked with local group Incredible edibles to instal planters on Stephens Brae and more are planned in the centre in future.

Other ideas include having bee hives and vegetation on the roof.

“For me it’s exciting. There are so many opportunities, and you have to look at it as an opportunity.”

Conversation