Fury as cars sprayed with yellow paint in Inverness city centre

Cars have been vandalised on a city-centre street in Inverness.

Residents walking this morning across Huntly Street, by River Ness, were shocked when they saw several cars parked in the area had been targeted with yellow paint.

Locals were also angry as they discovered several parts of the busy street and the adjoining Greig Street Bridge had also been covered in paint.

Photos taken by the Press and Journal show at least three cars damaged after the vandalism attack as well as paint all over the area.

Inverness locals angry after Huntly Street car sprayed with yellow paint

Residents walking around the area this morning were stopping by the affected cars to see the damage.

One man said: “It’s awful, it’s horrible, I hope whoever did this gets caught on CCTV.”

An elderly couple passing by reacted: “It’s terrible, it’s just terrible. And there’s paint also across the street.

“It’s just shocking.”

Another local commented: “I was walking by the bridge, and I saw the yellow paint.”

“With less police these things are just going to happen.”

Meanwhile, a family walking across the street commented: “We don’t live in this area but saw it on Facebook this morning and came to see what had happened.

“It’s so bad.”

Police have not yet had a report on the incident.