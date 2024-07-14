Fury as cars sprayed with yellow paint in Inverness city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Fury as cars sprayed with yellow paint in Inverness city centre

A number of vehicles were damaged overnight in the Highland Capital.

By Alberto Lejarraga
cars vandalised Huntly Street
Photos taken by the Press and Journal show at least three cars damaged following the vandalism attack. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT

Cars have been vandalised on a city-centre street in Inverness.

Residents walking this morning across Huntly Street, by River Ness, were shocked when they saw several cars parked in the area had been targeted with yellow paint.

Locals were also angry as they discovered several parts of the busy street and the adjoining Greig Street Bridge had also been covered in paint.

Photos taken by the Press and Journal show at least three cars damaged after the vandalism attack as well as paint all over the area.

Inverness locals angry after Huntly Street car sprayed with yellow paint

Residents walking around the area this morning were stopping by the affected cars to see the damage.

One man said: “It’s awful, it’s horrible, I hope whoever did this gets caught on CCTV.”

At least three cars parked on Huntly Street were targeted with yellow paint. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT
Multiple areas of Huntly Street were also covered in yellow paint. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT

An elderly couple passing by reacted: “It’s terrible, it’s just terrible. And there’s paint also across the street.

“It’s just shocking.”

Locals were left shocked after the vandalism attack in Inverness city centre. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT
Greig Street Bridge was also targeted with yellow paint: Alberto Lejarraga DCT
One of the three cars hit with paint on the vandalism attack on Huntly Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT

Another local commented: “I was walking by the bridge, and I saw the yellow paint.”

“With less police these things are just going to happen.”

Meanwhile, a family walking across the street commented: “We don’t live in this area but saw it on Facebook this morning and came to see what had happened.

“It’s so bad.”

Police have not yet had a report on the incident.

