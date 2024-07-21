Sports days, tattoos, piping or pop concerts, what are your memories of the Northern Meeting Park?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sports days, tattoos, piping or pop concerts, what are your memories of the Northern Meeting Park?

Appeal for recollections to help new interpretation project.

By John Ross
Crowds watch the Northern Meeting Games in 1926. Image Am Baile / High Life Highland
Crowds watch the Northern Meeting Games in 1926. Image Am Baile / High Life Highland

For generations of Invernessians the Northern Meeting Park has been a constant fixture of the city and a treasured gathering place.

Depending on your age, your may recall running in school sports days there, or maybe watching the cricket.

Do you have a story about the Northern Meeting Park?

Were you among the crowds at the Inverness Tattoo for many years? Remember seeing parachutists landing in front of the wooden stand?

Maybe you were a competitor or spectator in the many piping competitions held at the park?

The Queen Victoria School Band at the 1927 North Meeting Games. Image Am Baile / High Life Highland

Do you remember when Inverness Caledonian Thistle addressed thousands of supporters as they paraded the Scottish Cup in 2015?

Or perhaps you were at The Gathering festival, or Simple Minds. Maybe Madness or Clean Bandit.

The city landmark had been a part of many lives and helped create many memories.

New era for park

And, as it enters a new era with redevelopment work underway, those memories are to be captured.

They could be stories, pictures, programmes or other mementoes of events.

They will form part of a new on-site and online interpretation project.

Capt J Mackenzie at the 1919 Northrn Meeting Games Image Am Baile / High Life Highland

The project, backed by the National Heritage Lottery Fund, is led by High Life Highland, in collaboration with Highland Council.

It will let people shape the new interpretation and provide more information about the park’s history and significance.

How can you get involved?

Information on how to get involved will appear online near the end of this month and a dedicated Facbook page will be created.

There will also be posters in locations including libraries, Inverness Museum and Art Gallery, the Highland Archives Service and community centres.

A tug-of-war event at the 1920 Northern Meeting Games. Image Am Baile / High Life HighlandProject manager is Helen Smith from Rowan Tree Consulting, working with Interpretaction and DUFI Arts.

She said: “It’s about capturing peoples’ memories to tell the story of the park to locals and visitors.

“We hope people will help add to what we know about the park and be part of the stories we can tell in the interpretation.

Remembering the past, but thinking of the future

“We’re giving local folk the chance to contribute what they remember about the park and say what they think is important.

“We also want to find out what people might like to see happen in the park in future.”

Inverness Caledonian Thistle celebrate their Scottish Cup win atthe Northern Meeting Park in 2015. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It is planned to collate the information in the coming months and have it ready in early 2025 to concide with the new upgraded park opening.

Councillor Ian Brown, leader of the council’s Inverness city and area, said: “This project promises to enhance the cultural and historical appreciation of the Northern Meeting Park, ensuring that its rich heritage is accessible to a broader audience through innovative interpretive approaches.”

New plans for meeting park

The redevelopment of the Northern Meeting Park is part of a Highland Council plan supported by the Levelling Up Fund.

The £5.2 million project will deliver a new, modern pavilion as a multi-purpose event space for community hire and larger functions.

The park overlooked by Inverness Cathedral was built in 1864 for the Northern Meeting to hold its sporting and social events.

A veterans service at the Northern Meeting Park in 2008 .Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

