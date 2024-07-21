Sports days, tattoos, piping or pop concerts, what are your memories of the Northern Meeting Park?

For generations of Invernessians the Northern Meeting Park has been a constant fixture of the city and a treasured gathering place.

Depending on your age, your may recall running in school sports days there, or maybe watching the cricket.

Do you have a story about the Northern Meeting Park?

Were you among the crowds at the Inverness Tattoo for many years? Remember seeing parachutists landing in front of the wooden stand?

Maybe you were a competitor or spectator in the many piping competitions held at the park?

Do you remember when Inverness Caledonian Thistle addressed thousands of supporters as they paraded the Scottish Cup in 2015?

Or perhaps you were at The Gathering festival, or Simple Minds. Maybe Madness or Clean Bandit.

The city landmark had been a part of many lives and helped create many memories.

New era for park

And, as it enters a new era with redevelopment work underway, those memories are to be captured.

They could be stories, pictures, programmes or other mementoes of events.

They will form part of a new on-site and online interpretation project.

The project, backed by the National Heritage Lottery Fund, is led by High Life Highland, in collaboration with Highland Council.

It will let people shape the new interpretation and provide more information about the park’s history and significance.

How can you get involved?

Information on how to get involved will appear online near the end of this month and a dedicated Facbook page will be created.

There will also be posters in locations including libraries, Inverness Museum and Art Gallery, the Highland Archives Service and community centres.

A tug-of-war event at the 1920 Northern Meeting Games. Image Am Baile / High Life HighlandProject manager is Helen Smith from Rowan Tree Consulting, working with Interpretaction and DUFI Arts.

She said: “It’s about capturing peoples’ memories to tell the story of the park to locals and visitors.

“We hope people will help add to what we know about the park and be part of the stories we can tell in the interpretation.

Remembering the past, but thinking of the future

“We’re giving local folk the chance to contribute what they remember about the park and say what they think is important.

“We also want to find out what people might like to see happen in the park in future.”

It is planned to collate the information in the coming months and have it ready in early 2025 to concide with the new upgraded park opening.

Councillor Ian Brown, leader of the council’s Inverness city and area, said: “This project promises to enhance the cultural and historical appreciation of the Northern Meeting Park, ensuring that its rich heritage is accessible to a broader audience through innovative interpretive approaches.”

New plans for meeting park

The redevelopment of the Northern Meeting Park is part of a Highland Council plan supported by the Levelling Up Fund.

The £5.2 million project will deliver a new, modern pavilion as a multi-purpose event space for community hire and larger functions.

The park overlooked by Inverness Cathedral was built in 1864 for the Northern Meeting to hold its sporting and social events.