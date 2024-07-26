Battery farm row: Caley Thistle will not benefit from controversial project say community councils

Caley Thistle will not benefit from a planned battery farm in Inverness if it goes ahead, opponents of the scheme claim.

The £40 million project at Fairways Business Park was seen as a way of bringing millions of pounds into the cash-strapped club.

A last-ditch appeal was made this month to overturn Highland Council’s refusal of the controversial plan.

But there has been confusion over the club’s role in the project and whether it stands to gain from it.

History of the battery storage plan

Initially put forward by Caley Thistle shirt sponsors Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), the project was said to be wholly owned by the football club.

Highland Council’s south planning applications committee voted 3-2 in February to grant permission for the battery storage plant against officials’ recommendations.

However, that decision was sent to the full council for reconsideration after 30 councillors later signed a notice of amendment.

That led to a 30-23 vote to turn down the plans.

At the time the club chief executive Scot Gardiner said the decision was a “huge blow” for the club and it would appeal.

That appeal was initially lodged this month by ICT Battery Storage, whose directors include former Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison.

However, this has since been updated and the appeal is now in the name of Intelligent Land Investments.

The change has been highlighted by a group of community councils opposed to the battery storage plant plan.

It is among a number of challenges to the appeal in a letter to the Scottish Government’s planning department.

What do the opponents say?

The groups claim to represent 13,700 people in the Slackbuie, Inshes and Milton of Leys, Lochardil and Drummond and Holm areas.

They said: “This opacity in ownership and lack of clear documentation should be a significant concern for planners, as it raises questions about the true control and intentions behind the development.”

The community councils say the original application went to great lengths to highlight the value of the project to the football club and associated community benefits.

They said it was clear that this convinced some councillors to vote in favour of the application.

But they add: “Given that Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club now has nothing to do with ICT Battery Storage Ltd., or the appeal, we would assume that all of the original claimed benefits to the football club and the community (and the public support this garnered) have disappeared and should therefore be removed from any consideration.

“The fact these benefits are now gone would seem to constitute a material change to the original application that the Scottish Government Reporter should be made aware of.”

A club in turmoil

The battery storage plans were put forward when Caley Jags were fighting for surivival in the Championship.

The club has since been relegated to League One, the first time since 2000 it has been in Scotland’s third tier.

A subsequent row over plans to move the club’s training base to Kelty provoked protests from supporters.

The situation forced the resignation of Ross Morrison and Scot Gardiner, although the latter is still working his notice.

Caley Thistle, its planning consultant and ILI have been approached for comment.