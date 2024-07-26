Battery farm row: Caley Thistle will not benefit from controversial project say community councils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Battery farm row: Caley Thistle will not benefit from controversial project say community councils

Opponents say there has been a 'material change' to the original application

By John Ross
Caley Thistle were banking on the battery storage plant to help the club's finances.
Caley Thistle were banking on the battery storage plant to help the club's finances.

Caley Thistle will not benefit from a planned battery farm in Inverness if it goes ahead, opponents of the scheme claim.

The £40 million project at Fairways Business Park was seen as a way of bringing millions of pounds into the cash-strapped club.

A last-ditch appeal was made this month to overturn Highland Council’s refusal of the controversial plan.

But there has been confusion over the club’s role in the project and whether it stands to gain from it.

History of the battery storage plan

Initially put forward by Caley Thistle shirt sponsors Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), the project was said to be wholly owned by the football club.

Highland Council’s south planning applications committee voted 3-2 in February to grant permission for the battery storage plant against officials’ recommendations.

However, that decision was sent to the full council for reconsideration after 30 councillors later signed a notice of amendment.

That led to a 30-23 vote to turn down the plans.

More than 100 people attended a Caley Thistle meeting to discuss the battery storage plan

At the time the club chief executive Scot Gardiner said the decision was a “huge blow” for the club and it would appeal.

That appeal was initially lodged this month by ICT Battery Storage, whose directors include former Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison.

However, this has since been updated and the appeal is now in the name of Intelligent Land Investments.

The change has been highlighted by a group of community councils opposed to the battery storage plant plan.

It is among a number of challenges to the appeal in a letter to the Scottish Government’s planning department.

What do the opponents say?

The groups claim to represent 13,700 people in the Slackbuie, Inshes and Milton of Leys, Lochardil and Drummond and Holm areas.

They said: “This opacity in ownership and lack of clear documentation should be a significant concern for planners, as it raises questions about the true control and intentions behind the development.”

The community councils say the original application went to great lengths to highlight the value of the project to the football club and associated community benefits.

They said it was clear that this convinced some councillors to vote in favour of the application.

Scot Gardiner, ICT CEO, attended the council meeting when the battery storage scheme was rejected. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But they add: “Given that Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club now has nothing to do with ICT Battery Storage Ltd., or the appeal, we would assume that all of the original claimed benefits to the football club and the community (and the public support this garnered) have disappeared and should therefore be removed from any consideration.

“The fact these benefits are now gone would seem to constitute a material change to the original application that the Scottish Government Reporter should be made aware of.”

A club in turmoil

The battery storage plans were put forward when Caley Jags were fighting for surivival in the Championship.

The club has since been relegated to League One, the first time since 2000 it has been in Scotland’s third tier.

A subsequent row over plans to move the club’s training base to Kelty provoked protests from supporters.

The situation forced the resignation of Ross Morrison and Scot Gardiner, although the latter is still working his notice.

Caley Thistle, its planning consultant and ILI have been approached for comment.

