Vandal-hit e-bike scheme in Inverness to re-start after £100,000 of damage repairs

Inverness’s e-bike hire scheme will re-start this week.

The project was suspended last month after a spate of damage and thefts left just six of the 56 bikes serviceable.

Each cost approximately £4,000, with repairs estimated to run to nearly £100,000.

Vandals targeted e-bikes

The Hi-Bike scheme had been running for three years to encourage more people to cycle in the city and was due to be extended.

But on one evening in June nine bikes were damaged, including seven at Culloden Library and two at Great Glen House.

It followed 11 being vandalised the previous night and others on two previous nights.

Police also intervened after safety concerns were raised about youths riding the bikes with others in the front basket.

It was thought this was mimicking a scene from the 1980s film ET and promoted on social media.

Hitrans, which operates Hi-Bikes in Inverness and Fort William, suspended the scheme while it considered its future.

It is now to re-launch on Wednesday.

Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hislop heard about the damage during a visit to Inverness last week.

Most of the bikes have now been repaired as have a number of the docking stations which were buckled as vandals tried to wrench out the cycles.

More security for re-launched bike scheme

Ahead of the re-launch, additional security has been introduced.

These include more locks and measures to stop bikes being forced from docks.

Smaller baskets are also being installed to prevent joyriding.

Hitrans has video evidence of examples of the vandalism and hope police will take action.

Hitrans director Ranald Robertson said: “The key issue will be to get the support of the public in recognising the benefits of this publicly-funded and environmentally friendly service.

“We are busy working with the police and key stakeholders to identity actions we can take to prevent a recurrence of the recent vandalisms and thefts.”

Appeal for help to report vandalism

He said a positive from the spate of vandalism is that there is now greater awareness of the scheme and its benefits.

“We can only hope that if any member of the public notices vandalism at a docking station they will report it immediately to the police.”

The service will be restarted on a phased basis.

Initially, bikes will be available at the most popular bases – Inverness Railway Station, Hilton Community Centre, Highland Council HQ and the Inverness Campus.

