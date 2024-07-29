Vandal-hit e-bike scheme in Inverness to re-start after £100,000 of damage repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vandal-hit e-bike scheme in Inverness to re-start after £100,000 of damage repairs

There will be more security measures to deter future misuse.

By John Ross
Vandals caused around £100,000 of damage to the electric bikes
Vandals caused around £100,000 of damage to the electric bikes

Inverness’s e-bike hire scheme will re-start this week.

The project was suspended last month after a spate of damage and thefts left just six of the 56 bikes serviceable.

Each cost approximately £4,000, with repairs estimated to run to nearly £100,000.

Vandals targeted e-bikes

The Hi-Bike scheme had been running for three years to encourage more people to cycle in the city and was due to be extended.

But on one evening in June nine bikes were damaged, including seven at Culloden Library and two at Great Glen House.

It followed 11 being vandalised the previous night and others on two previous nights.

Police also intervened after safety concerns were raised about youths riding the bikes with others in the front basket.

It was thought this was mimicking a scene from the 1980s film ET and promoted on social media.

Vandals targeted bikes in a number of locations in Inverness

Hitrans, which operates Hi-Bikes in Inverness and Fort William, suspended the scheme while it considered its future.

It is now to re-launch on Wednesday.

Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hislop heard about the damage during a visit to Inverness last week.

Most of the bikes have now been repaired as have a number of the docking stations which were buckled as vandals tried to wrench out the cycles.

More security for re-launched bike scheme

Ahead of the re-launch, additional security has been introduced.

These include more locks and measures to stop bikes being forced from docks.

Smaller baskets are also being installed to prevent joyriding.

Hitrans has video evidence of examples of the vandalism and hope police will take action.

Some of the damaged bikes were been dumped in the canal or river.

Hitrans director Ranald Robertson said:  “The key issue will be to get the support of the public in recognising the benefits of this publicly-funded and environmentally friendly service.

“We are busy working with the police and key stakeholders to identity actions we can take to prevent a recurrence of the recent vandalisms and thefts.”

Appeal for help to report vandalism

He said a positive from the spate of vandalism is that there is now greater awareness of the scheme and its benefits.

“We can only hope that if any member of the public notices vandalism at a docking  station they will report it immediately to the police.”

The service will be restarted on a phased basis.

Initially, bikes will be available at the most popular bases – Inverness Railway Station,  Hilton Community Centre, Highland Council HQ and the Inverness Campus.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop visited the e-bike depot recently

Conversation