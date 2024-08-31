Five unusual things to do in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Five unusual things to do in Inverness

From playing frisbee golf to walking across the city’s unique old hospital trail, we bring you some of the quirkiest activities to do in the Highland Capital.

Bike Polo, one of the many unusual things to do in Inverness
Bike Polo is one of the most unusual things you can do in Inverness. Image: Lizzy Wood
By Alberto Lejarraga

Hundreds of thousands of visitors come to Inverness every year to explore the wonders of the Highland Capital.

When the summer arrives and the sun comes out (occasionally), both tourists and locals try to make the most of it by going outdoors.

Every Invernessian has probably taken a walk around the Ness Islands or visited St Andrews Cathedral at some point in their lives.

While every tourist has likely grabbed a pint to the sound of live music at Hootananny on Church Street and hopped on a bus to spot Nessie at Loch Ness.

However, Inverness is much more than these clichés.

That is why the Press and Journal has put together a list of five unusual things to do in Inverness.

Frisbee Golf

Even many locals are not aware of the existence of the 18-hole frisbee golf course at Torvean Park.

Frisbee golf or disc golf is a rare sport played similarly to traditional golf.

Instead of hitting a ball with a club, players throw a flying disc with the aim of putting it into a basket, instead of a hole.

When completing a hole, players shoot the disc from the spot where the previous throw landed.

frisbee golf course at Torvean Park, Inverness
The frisbee golf course at Torvean Park was created from a disused golf course. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT
The basket where the frisby should be thrown into
The disk is thrown into a basket. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT
The frisbee basket hanging from a tree
A number of holes are located in the woods. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT

The Inverness course was created from a disused golf course in 2021, when members of the Torvean Disc Golf Club, also established that year, set up baskets across it.

The course is open to everyone and is free of charge, while frisbee disks can be borrowed from a box located at the start of hole one.

kids playing at the Inverness disc golf course
Some kids play at the Inverness disc golf course: Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT
A loch where the frisbee must be thrown over
Many disks are lost during hole 18, as players need to throw their frisbee over a loch.

Bike Polo

From one bizarre sport to another, bike polo is another unusual activity you can try out in Inverness.

During 10-minute matches, players ride with one hand while controlling the ball using a mallet held in their other hand.

People playing Bike Polo in Inverness
The Inverness Bike Polo Club was founded in 2020. Image: Lizzy Wood

The Inverness Bike Polo Club was founded in 2020 by local Matt Lafferty when he and his mates played the game in car parks for over a year.

As more members joined, they moved to a hardcourt at Merkinch Primary School in August 2022.

The founder of Inverness Bike Polo club, Matt Lafferty
Matt Lafferty is the club founder. Image: Fi Mansfield.

Less than a year later, in March 2023, Inverness held the Great Glen Open, the first-ever bike polo event in the Highlands.

Now, the club has nearly a dozen members and is open to anyone who wants to give it a try, meeting every Wednesday from 6:30pm to 8pm.

Inverness Hospital Trail

Inverness’ unique hospital walk is a unique experience that takes architecture and history lovers back in time.

The free audio walking trail was launched in March by Prof Steve Leslie, a consultant cardiologist at Raigmore Hospital, and his father Jim Leslie, a retired geography teacher, following 15 years of research.

The 60-minute tour starts from the Inverness Town Hall on the High Street and takes you through the history of 11 buildings that were once used as healthcare facilities.

The former Dunbar hospital building in Inverness
Located on Church Street, former Dunbar’s Hospital is one of the oldest buildings in Inverness. Picture: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT
Balnain House
Balnain House was a temporary field hospital for soldiers in the Battle of Culloden. Alberto Lejarraga/DCT
A building on Church Street which forms part of the Inverness hospital trail walking tour
This building on Church Street was a maternity home between 1919 and 1931.
a building in Inverness city centre
This city-centre building was a temporary facility during a measles outbreak in 1814. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT

Prof Leslie told the Press and Journal: “It takes you through an amazing part of Inverness and you learn something about your local history,” he concluded.

Playing Pétanque

Many people have probably heard of pétanque, however, only some may have actually played the game.

It was invented in the French Provence in the early 20th century.

After tossing a small target ball players throw six large metal boules from a circle drawn on the ground.

The aims are to get as close as possible to the target ball and to knock out opponents’ boules.

The Inverness Pétanque Club
The Inverness Pétanque Club is near the Botanical Gardens – image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT
a pétanque court
The club meets on Wednesdays and Sundays. Alberto Lejarraga/DCT

The Highland Capital is proud home to one of the few pétanque clubs across the nation.

Located at Bught Drive, not far away from the Botanical Gardens and the Disc Golf course, the Inverness Pétanque Club meets on Wednesdays between 7pm and 9pm and Sundays between 2pm and 5pm.

New members are welcome to join, and boules are provided.

Visiting St Mary’s Clootie well

We now leave the city centre and take a short drive or bus journey to Culloden.

Located in Culloden Woods, and not far away from the Battlefield, there is an unusual sight that surprises walkers.

This is St Mary’s Well, a clootie well that sits on the Culloden Battlefield Trail.

Clottie wells are Celtic ritual sites that were said to have healing powers.

Traditionally, a piece of cloth was dipped in the water of the ‘holy’ well before being tied into a branch while a prayer was said to the spirit of the well.

St Mary's clottie well
St Mary’s clootie well is a unusual site. Image: Don Cload/Wikimedia Commons

The belief is a person would recover from illness or a wound would heal as the rag, or cloot, disintegrated.

There is a bench to remember soldiers who washed wounds in the well after the Battle of Culloden.

The well is not well-known, despite 200,000 people visiting Culloden Battlefield each year.

Of the five, which unusual things in Inverness would you most like to do? 

