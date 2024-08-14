Ness Islands: How much do you know about the ‘jewel’ in the city?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ness Islands: How much do you know about the ‘jewel’ in the city?

Beauty spot is a popular draw for locals and visitors, but some of its history may not be familiar

By John Ross
The ness islands
The Ness Islands have been attracting locals and visitors for centuries. Image: Jasperimage

For hundreds of years the Ness Islands have been a popular recreational spot for Inverness residents and visitors to the city.

But there are many facts about the islands that even some locals won’t know.

The trees were nearly sold off

Inverness Local History Forum says the islands have long been regarded as the jewel of the city.

The three unequally sized islets are located about a mile upstream from the centre of Inverness connected by foot bridges installed in the 19th century.

In 1842 there were plans to cut down the trees and sell the timber to pay off the town’s debts.

The trees on the islands
The islands’ trees were almost sold to pay off debts. Image Jasperimage

The idea was scrapped after it provoked an outcry among locals and a group of exiles in London.

Writer and historian Norman Newton is co-author with Pauline Mackay of the ‘Wild About Inverness: Ness Islands’ book and kids’ activity trail published this year.

Mr Newton said the young men, known as the Clachnacuddin Boys, petitioned the provost and magistrates against the move.

Saved by an early eco-warrior

Another campaigner, William Smith, aged about 20 at the time, also took up the cause.

In a strongly-worded letter he said the town council should not be tempted to “sacrifice a universally acknowledged public ornament” for the sake of raising money.

Mr Newton said Smith was an early eco-warrior and the “Greta Thunberg of his day”.

The ness islands
The islands were developed in Victorian times. Image Jasperimage

The islands once had a tea room

The 1842 campaign assured the future of the islands and efforts to preserve, enhance and value them.

As they were used more for leisure and community events, a warden was appointed to look after the islands and a house was built for him.

The building later became a tea room which operated in the 1950s and 60s.

Hungarian concert band in the Ness Islands
Hungarian concert band in the Ness Islands. Image Christopher Uncles/Highland Archive Centre

The islands were developed in Victorian times, the addition of pedestrian bridges allowing walkers to cross from one side of the River Ness to the other.

The present suspension bridge from the islands to the Bught Park dates from the late 1980s.

It replaced the original which was preserved and now forms part of the Ness Islands Railway which runs in Whin Park.

There were concerts and roller skating

In the 1950s, an open-air auditorium and covered concert platform was built in the main island.

During the summer, entertainment was held in a pavilion, including Highland dancing and music events.

For a time, the flat rink of the auditorium was also used for roller-skating until its popularity died away.

An outdoor arena in the Ness Islands
An outdoor arena in the islands was once used for concerts and roller skating

In 1951 the area was used as part of the Festival of Britain events, a national showcase for British achievements in the arts, architecture, science and technology.

Mr Newton said over six days some 200 performers entertained crowds of around 11,000 people.

And there is a pet cemetery

Off the footpath, and amid trees and bushes, lies a series of gravestones dedicated to pets, some dating back to the early 1900s.

Many of the walkers, joggers and cyclists making their way through the islands are oblivious to their existence.

The pet cemetery
The islands have a small pet cemetery with graves dating to the early 1900s. Image Jasperimage

Pauline Mackay added: “There are a lot of things about the islands that people don’t know.

“They are a bit of a mystery in a way.

“It’s a bit of a pity people don’t know more about them.”

