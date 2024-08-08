Inverness Castle: Work to turn landmark into world class tourist attraction moving ‘from concept to reality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness Castle: Work to turn landmark into world class tourist attraction moving ‘from concept to reality’

Highland writers to give £36 million transformation a local accent

By John Ross
The new-look castle will tell stories about the Highland landscape, culture, heritage and people. Image Inverness Castle Experience
The new-look castle will tell stories about the Highland landscape, culture, heritage and people. Image Inverness Castle Experience

The next chapter in the Inverness Castle story is almost ready to be told, and with a distinct Highland accent.

Construction of the £36 million project to turn the landmark into a world class tourist attraction is on course to be ready by December.

Some of the refurbished areas, including the north tower, are nearing completion.

The focus is now turning to finalising the unique immersive and interactive experience with innovation meeting the Highland tradition of storytelling.

Castle exhibitons taking shape

“We’re at the stage where we’re taking it from concept to reality”, says Fiona Hampton, director of Inverness Castle and Events for High Life Highland, which is managing the project on behalf of Highland Council.

“The audio-visual material that will be in each room is now being created. The text that goes with the exhibits is being written.

“And it’s been a conscious decision to ensure all the scriptwriters are from the Highlands.”

The castle experience will be open every day except Christmas Day. Image Inverness Castle Experience

The new-look castle is expected to attract around 500,000 visitors a year, the first of whom are due to get inside by next summer.

Fiona says it is exciting to see early scripts, animations and computer-generated imagery that will form the Inverness Castle Experience.

‘I hope the public wil be thrilled’

“We’ve been talking about the concepts, stories and ideas for years now.

“To actually see the words, see the visuals, it becomes really exciting.

“I hope the public will be thrilled when they see it for the first time.”

Fiona Hampton is excited at the next phase of the project

Designers Mather & Co have promised an attraction to make people “laugh, cry and think”.

The company has been involved in attractions around the world including Downton Abbey: The Experience and the R&A World Golf Museum at St Andrews.

Chief executive Chris Mather said Inverness Castle will be like a mix of the Harry Potter wizarding attractions and the art destinations of Somerset House and the Saatchi Gallery in London.

“It’s got all that specialist quality experiences, but it’s unique.

‘It passes the taxi driver test’

“It’s not just one thing. It’s food and drink, entertainment, education learning, tours, the natural landscape and sustainability.

“It’s been fantastic to be involved. I’m falling in love with Inverness, it’s got so much to offer.

“For me, the project passes the ‘taxi driver test’. When I speak to them they are very excited about it.

“It will spearhead Highland tourism and perhaps Scottish tourism.”

The attraction is due to open to the public next summer

The internal fit-out is being carried out by Workhaus Projects which has also worked on the World of Golf, as well as the Harry Potter Wizarding World attraction in New York and the V&A in Dundee.

Director Jim Ibbetson said: “This is massive for us. We’ve been going for nearly 25 years and this is up there with other projects.

“It’s such an incredibly exciting job to be involved in.”

Writing will have ‘authenticity and authority’

Workhaus has commissioned Highland theatre company Dogstar to create the bespoke scripted material and interpretative signage for the castle project.

Dogstar’s artistic director, the Inverness-born actor and writer Matthew Zajac, has been given a lead role in ensuring the scripts have a local accent.

Matthew, who wrote and starred in the one-man show, The Tailor of Inverness, will head the Dogstar team with producer Jess Lusk, who previously worked at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

Chris Mather says the castle attraction will be unique

He said: “My main concern is that when people who live in Inverness or the Highlands go to it they feel it represents this place.”

The castle experience will see visitors guided by a seanchaidh (storyteller), hearing tales about the Highlands, its landscape, culture, heritage and people.

Content and themes have been influenced by around 600 stories submitted by individuals and communities across the Highlands and Islands.

Joe Fisher and Jim Ibbetson from Workhaus Projects

“We’ve never done anything quite like the castle experience before”, said Matthew.

“They wanted to ensure that the writing at the heart of the project had an authenticity and authority.

“So there was a need for good writers who are local and know the Highlands and the subjects that will be written about.”

Castle was once a jail

The first castle on the existing site was built in the 11th century.

It has connections to Robert the Bruce, Mary Queen of Scots and Bonnie Prince Charlie.

But the current building dates from the 19th century when its two towers were created as a courthouse and a jail.

Matthew Zajac will help add a local voice to the project

It was later a home for Inverness-shire County Council and Inverness-shire Constabulary.

Latterly it held district, sheriff and High Court hearings until 2020.

Matthew said the castle transformation is long overdue.

“It’s very common for tourists to go there to look around and not being able to.”

Reclaiming the castle

He added: “Because of its (recent) function and symbol of power and authority, a lot of people in the Highlands have had an ambivalent attitude towards it.

“So, in a way, this project could be a way for the people of Inverness to reclaim the castle.”

Join our Facebook group for the latest news and updates from Inverness 

More from Inverness

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jessiman guilty of voyeurism and public indecency Picture shows; Andrew Jessiman. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 07/08/2024
Ex-youth worker voyeur filmed Highland teen getting ready for bed
A picture of 15-year-old Aiden Cumming with brown hair next to an image of a police officer in uniform
Missing Inverness teenager may have travelled to Fort William
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Samuel Cree outside Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Samuel Cree outside Inverness Sheriff Court. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Elgin army veteran dressed up in women's clothes after horrifying attack on wife
Inverness gym owner and professional MMA fighter Ross Houston.
Professional fighter secures larger premises for his popular Inverness gym
(L-R) Flagstaff's Ryan Randazzo, Norrköping's Johan Smedner, Whangarei's Michael Turner and Barrie's Alex Nuttall have spoken about the challenges facing their own cities. Image: Clarke Cooper/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From Arizona to New Zealand: 4 similar cities that could inspire Inverness city centre…
Exterior of St Mary's Church in Inverness
Man charged over Inverness handbag robbery
New mum Kate with baby Callan at Belladrum. Image: Belladrum.
Is this Belladrum's youngest attendee? Pregnant mum left festival in labour - then returned…
The staff of Molly's Laundrette in Inverness
Laundrette and coffee shop opens in Inverness city centre
CTD Tiles branch in Inverness
Tile company with branches in Aberdeen and Inverness on 'brink of collapse'
Tony Story at the site of the proposed hotel in Church Street. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Work to resume on 'stylish, cutting-edge urban hotel' for Inverness city centre

Conversation