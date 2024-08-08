Inverness Castle: Work to turn landmark into world class tourist attraction moving ‘from concept to reality’

The next chapter in the Inverness Castle story is almost ready to be told, and with a distinct Highland accent.

Construction of the £36 million project to turn the landmark into a world class tourist attraction is on course to be ready by December.

Some of the refurbished areas, including the north tower, are nearing completion.

The focus is now turning to finalising the unique immersive and interactive experience with innovation meeting the Highland tradition of storytelling.

Castle exhibitons taking shape

“We’re at the stage where we’re taking it from concept to reality”, says Fiona Hampton, director of Inverness Castle and Events for High Life Highland, which is managing the project on behalf of Highland Council.

“The audio-visual material that will be in each room is now being created. The text that goes with the exhibits is being written.

“And it’s been a conscious decision to ensure all the scriptwriters are from the Highlands.”

The new-look castle is expected to attract around 500,000 visitors a year, the first of whom are due to get inside by next summer.

Fiona says it is exciting to see early scripts, animations and computer-generated imagery that will form the Inverness Castle Experience.

‘I hope the public wil be thrilled’

“We’ve been talking about the concepts, stories and ideas for years now.

“To actually see the words, see the visuals, it becomes really exciting.

“I hope the public will be thrilled when they see it for the first time.”

Designers Mather & Co have promised an attraction to make people “laugh, cry and think”.

The company has been involved in attractions around the world including Downton Abbey: The Experience and the R&A World Golf Museum at St Andrews.

Chief executive Chris Mather said Inverness Castle will be like a mix of the Harry Potter wizarding attractions and the art destinations of Somerset House and the Saatchi Gallery in London.

“It’s got all that specialist quality experiences, but it’s unique.

‘It passes the taxi driver test’

“It’s not just one thing. It’s food and drink, entertainment, education learning, tours, the natural landscape and sustainability.

“It’s been fantastic to be involved. I’m falling in love with Inverness, it’s got so much to offer.

“For me, the project passes the ‘taxi driver test’. When I speak to them they are very excited about it.

“It will spearhead Highland tourism and perhaps Scottish tourism.”

The internal fit-out is being carried out by Workhaus Projects which has also worked on the World of Golf, as well as the Harry Potter Wizarding World attraction in New York and the V&A in Dundee.

Director Jim Ibbetson said: “This is massive for us. We’ve been going for nearly 25 years and this is up there with other projects.

“It’s such an incredibly exciting job to be involved in.”

Writing will have ‘authenticity and authority’

Workhaus has commissioned Highland theatre company Dogstar to create the bespoke scripted material and interpretative signage for the castle project.

Dogstar’s artistic director, the Inverness-born actor and writer Matthew Zajac, has been given a lead role in ensuring the scripts have a local accent.

Matthew, who wrote and starred in the one-man show, The Tailor of Inverness, will head the Dogstar team with producer Jess Lusk, who previously worked at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

He said: “My main concern is that when people who live in Inverness or the Highlands go to it they feel it represents this place.”

The castle experience will see visitors guided by a seanchaidh (storyteller), hearing tales about the Highlands, its landscape, culture, heritage and people.

Content and themes have been influenced by around 600 stories submitted by individuals and communities across the Highlands and Islands.

“We’ve never done anything quite like the castle experience before”, said Matthew.

“They wanted to ensure that the writing at the heart of the project had an authenticity and authority.

“So there was a need for good writers who are local and know the Highlands and the subjects that will be written about.”

Castle was once a jail

The first castle on the existing site was built in the 11th century.

It has connections to Robert the Bruce, Mary Queen of Scots and Bonnie Prince Charlie.

But the current building dates from the 19th century when its two towers were created as a courthouse and a jail.

It was later a home for Inverness-shire County Council and Inverness-shire Constabulary.

Latterly it held district, sheriff and High Court hearings until 2020.

Matthew said the castle transformation is long overdue.

“It’s very common for tourists to go there to look around and not being able to.”

Reclaiming the castle

He added: “Because of its (recent) function and symbol of power and authority, a lot of people in the Highlands have had an ambivalent attitude towards it.

“So, in a way, this project could be a way for the people of Inverness to reclaim the castle.”

