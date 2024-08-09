‘Encouraging’ signs for food waste uptake as Inverness bin rollout nears completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Encouraging’ signs for food waste uptake as Inverness bin rollout nears completion

A smaller bin for landfill is prompting more people to use their food waste caddies.

By Stuart Findlay
The new black landfill bin is considerably smaller than the old green one. Image: DC Thomson
The new black landfill bin is considerably smaller than the old green one. Image: DC Thomson

The amount of food waste being recycled in Inverness is on the rise since Highland Council added a fifth bin to city households.

Major changes to the way the council handles bin collections were rolled out in the Highland capital earlier this year.

The changes have now come into force for every house in Inverness and in a few weeks, every flat in the city will have been included too.

A review of the service will be carried out at the end of the summer but so far, the council says the signs are promising.

A spokesman said: “The rollout of the new waste and recycling service is going well.

“Householder participation in the food waste collection service is very high. And the tonnages collected to date are extremely encouraging.”

What has changed with recycling in Inverness?

The new general waste bins given to homes are much smaller than the old ones, with a 140 litre capacity instead of 240.

Recycling has been split into two types.

Your old green bin, formerly used for landfill, is now for “mixed containers”.

That means plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays, as well as cans, tins, foil and cartons.

The old blue bin is now purely for paper and card.

Highland Council issued a leaflet to every home when it delivered the new bins. It explains what should and shouldn’t go into each.

That prompted some backlash on social media, with people accusing the local authority of over-complicating things.

The changes to bin collections will eventually be rolled across the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But those worries appear to be unfounded, according to an early assessment of the service.

A council spokesman said the new recycling collections are being closely monitored to ensure the right things are going in the bins.

He added: “Early indications from the data are looking positive, with a reduction in contamination levels from both the paper and card recycling stream and the mixed plastic and metal containers recycling stream.

“All householders were provided with a detailed recycling guide explaining which items should be placed in each bin, along with a detailed collection calendar.

“This has been supported by a dedicated information page on the council’s website.”

Why has recycling changed in Inverness?

The changes have been funded by a £6.5m investment from the Scottish Government.

Modernising recycling is considered a priority. The money put aside for it at least means it hasn’t directly led to an increase in council tax.

Councillor Graham Mackenzie leads the local authority’s communities and place committee, which is overseeing the changes.

He said: “We have made a commitment to reduce the amount of non-recyclable waste sent for disposal and increase the amount recycled.

Highland councillor Graham MacKenzie. Image: Jason Hedges

“These changes will help make it easier for the public to recycle more, helping them to reduce their impact on the environment.”

Across the Highlands, more than 20,000 households are being added to the food waste collection service this year.

Previously, this was only available in Inverness, but participation was patchy.

The smaller landfill bin is designed to encourage more people to use their food waste bins in the city.

So far, that strategy appears to be working.

