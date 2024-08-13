The Chieftain: How rolling the dice on a major revamp kickstarted this Inverness hotel and bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Chieftain: How rolling the dice on a major revamp kickstarted this Inverness hotel and bar

The Millburn Road establishment is one of the city's best-known sports bars.

Liz Lawson, owner of the Chieftain Hotel in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges

By Stuart Findlay

It was only supposed to be a short stay – a brief stopover while the parent company looked for someone new to take over.

Liz Lawson had already transformed the Blacksmith’s pub in Culloden and now she was needed to plug the gap at an Inverness inn that had fallen on hard times.

Back in 2012, she inherited a Chieftain Hotel that needed to change.

And one way or another, a short stopover became 12 years and counting.

The Chieftain sports bar is popular on matchdays. Image: Jason Hedges

“I was asked to come in and look after the place,” Liz said. “Just for a short period of time, until they found someone to come in.

“Then it became ‘oh, I found someone, you can do it’.

“Somehow I ended up being talked into taking the lease on.”

The new Chieftain

These days, the Chieftain is known for a few different things.

You’ll find its sports bar packed if you drop in during a big Scotland match.

And it’s a popular haunt for away fans on their way to matches at Caley Thistle or Ross County too.

Its pristine green baize has earned the bar its status as the home of pool in Inverness.

Most people in the Highland capital will have found themselves in the Chieftain’s function room for the variety of weddings and parties it has hosted over the years.

And then there’s the hotel itself, which is busier than ever and continues to rack up good reviews on TripAdvisor.

How the Chieftain looked back in 2008. Image: Google Streetview

But all of that seemed a long distance away at the start of Liz’s Chieftain journey.

The whole operation closed for six weeks so a major refurbishment could be carried out and when it re-opened, it looked drastically different.

There was a brand-new menu too – something that caused a bit of apprehension back when it was being introduced.

Liz said: “People were used to what it was like before. So if you come in and change it, it’s a big risk.

“We had some people saying they’d never come back again. I had to be strong and not budge on the things I didn’t want to do.

“And gradually, those people did come back.”

Long hours needed to fill gap caused by difficult staffing situation across Inverness

That no-nonsense approach is very much the way the now owner wants to handle things.

If any disorder erupts, Liz advises her staff to stay behind the bar because she’ll sort it out herself.

She’s got a lot of experience, having started working in hospitality more than 50 years ago as a silver service waitress.

Liz’s uncle ran hotels and her mum was a cook, so there was plenty of chatter about the industry growing up.

And her brother, Don Lawson, owns Johnny Foxes, another of Inverness’s best-known bars.

Liz worked as a commis chef in a large hotel and in various kitchens and bars before she started her adventure with the Chieftain.

The Chieftain regularly hosts pool leagues and competitions. Image: Jason Hedges

Looking back now, it’s clear to see that the toil was worth it.

The hotel has won numerous regional and national awards in recent years.

Earlier this year, the dog-friendly establishment picked up a ‘heart of the community award’ for the fourth time.

It was praised in particular for serving up nearly 100 Christmas Day dinners as part of its community table initiative.

Of course, there’s been a lot of work behind the scenes to get to this point.

And like most businesses across the Highlands, staffing remains a major challenge.

The difficulty finding and retaining staff from a small pool in the region means Liz often finds herself working long hours and rarely having a day off.

She said: “You’re working 12 or 15-hour days and recently, I went six weeks without having a day off.

“I should be sitting with my feet up a lot more but when it’s your own business, you’ve just got to make it work.

“But we’re still getting lots of customers, so as long as we’re still busy it’s good.”

Conversation