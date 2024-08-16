‘Exceptional’ log house in ‘romantic’ Highland setting on sale for £900,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Exceptional’ log house in ‘romantic’ Highland setting on sale for £900,000

The three-storey property near Inverness is created from giant Douglas Fir logs.

By Michelle Henderson
The three-storey wooden house amidst green trees.
Fasgadh of Nairnside, Inverness has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Image: Rightmove.

A handcrafted wooden house near Inverness constructed from trees has hit the market for £900,000.

Described as a unique property in one of Scotland’s “most romantic settings”, the Inverness-based home brings the outdoors, indoors.

Created from giant Douglas Fir logs, Fasgadh of Nairnside is the perfect family home.

Nestled in the heart of nature, surrounded by trees, hedgerows and lawns, the six-bedroom, three-bathroom 4,000 square foot home blends in with the environment.

Wooden staircase in a home made from wooden logs.
The Inverness property has been handcrafted and made from giant Douglas Fir logs. Image: Rightmove.

What lies behind the front door?

Located two miles from Culloden Battlefield, the three-storey Inverness home exudes elegance and style, while in keeping with its rustic style.

Behind large wooden field gates, and a private drive is where you will find this hidden gem.

Lounge with grey settee and wooden log walls.
The large lounge is flooded with natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Image: Rightmove.
Lounge area with log fire, grey settee and large windows.
A log fire adds to the cosy feel of the main lounge. Image: Rightmove.

Featuring an open porch and wooden verandahs the property is appealing to the eye.

Entering from the front porch, guests step into a hall featuring a wooden staircase, coat and shoe rack.

Leading into the main house, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the open-plan lounge with natural light.

A log fireplace complements the wooden accents and timber frame of the property, creating a warm and cosy family space.

Leading off to the right is a large spacious kitchen/diner, full of charm and style.

Large kitchen/diner with wooden accents.
Fasgadh of Nairnside is the perfect family home complete with large kitchen/diner. Image: Rightmove.
Dining room with large wooden table to complement the home's structure.
Guests can enjoy the great outdoors while eating at the dinner table through the patio doors. Image: Rightmove.

The modern kitchen worktops, complete the rustic wooden furniture included in the overall design of the space.

A small bathroom and utility room lead off from the kitchen as a cosy family room and the first of six bedrooms in the property make up the remainder of the ground floor floor-plan.

A rustic home that’s full of character

Scaling the wooden staircase, you enter into the first-floor hallway, leading to the living quarters.

The hall overlooks the main lounge from the balcony above which showcases the unique style of the handcrafted home.

large bedroom.
The property boasts six spacious bedrooms. Image: Rightmove.
Large white back and black marble walk-in shower.
The property has a total of three bathrooms. Image: Rightmove.

The first floor houses the master suite complete with its own balcony and ensuite.

Surrounding the spacious hallway, you’ll find two spacious bedrooms complete with balconies and a family bathroom.

Meanwhile, a large balcony stretches the side of the property, overlooking their natural surroundings.

Attic space complete with wooden ladder, loft space, kitchen and small lounge area.
The attic space has a mini-studio space complete with lounge, and kitchen space. Image: Rightmove.
The sixth bedroom in the loft space has four beds placed around the edges of the room.

The attic space has also been converted to house two further bedrooms.

One bedroom features four beds around the edge of the room, while the room across the hall features a small lounge, kitchen space and sleeping loft.

Outdoors, you’ll find a small wooden patio area complete with BBQ and wooden picnic table, leading off from the kitchen.

Surrounding the grounds are dense trees and bushes, creating the perfect space to enjoy some peace and quiet, in the privacy of your own home.

Trees around the wooden three-storey house.
The Inverness property is private and peaceful thanks to its remote location. Image: Rightmove.

Estate agent, Hamish Homes, said: “Created from sustainably sourced giant Douglas Fir logs and designed to exacting aesthetic and architectural standards, Fasgadh is ideally situated in one of the most romantic settings in northern Scotland.

“Nestled in extensive grounds rich with trees, hedgerows and lawns, this 352m2 family home has been meticulously crafted from locally sourced trees. Extending over three floors, it is a magnificent testament to the style, elegance and outstanding design features one would expect to find in any style of luxury country home.

“However, as this has been constructed from natural whole logs in a traditional full scribe method that have been treated and oiled, it is visually stunning and boasts superior structural integrity and environmental standards, including inherent insulation and temperature regulation properties.”

