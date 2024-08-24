Keeping it in the family: Inverness archive centre staff discover they are all related

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keeping it in the family: Inverness archive centre staff discover they are all related

Colleagues are distant cousins and all connected to both The King and to Robert the Bruce.

By John Ross
Alison Mason, Alasdair MacDonald and Anne Fraser study the family tree. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Relatively speaking, it was quite a surprising discovery.

Three colleagues who help people delve into their family histories unearthed the fact they are themselves related.

Not only that, they also found they are all connected to both The King and to Robert the Bruce.

Inverness family archive staff have direct link to a king

Anne Fraser, Alison Mason and Alasdair MacDonald work together at the Highland Archive Centre in Inverness.

Family historian Anne researched her own family tree many years ago.

She discovered her great, great grandfather had married a Catherine Mackenzie from Gairloch.

From there, a direct link was found to King Robert I who was victorious in the 1314 Battle of Bannockburn.

The colleagues’ families merge in the 16th century. Images Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Alison also took up research started by her parents on their family trees.

She discovered her great (x6) grandfather was the Rev James Robertson who delivered a sermon in 1773 before one of the first emigrations from Scotland to Canada.

The Hector left from Ullapool carrying 200 passengers whose lives had become insufferable after the Jacobite defeat at Culloden.

The minister married Anne Mackenzie which provided a link to Anne Fraser’s family.

“As soon as I saw the name I knew exactly who she was”, said Anne. “It was the hook I needed.”

Clan chief is the common family link

Alasdair started researching his family background from his grandmother, Florence Gillies, who lived in Cromarty and whose parents were from Skye.

He went back a few generations to the Macdonalds of Sleat, including Sir James Macdonald who married Margaret Mackenzie in the 17th century.

The three colleagues’ families merge in the 16th century at Colin Mackenzie of Kintail, a clan chief nicknamed ‘Cam’ (crooked’ due to being one-eyed)

He fought for Mary Queen of Scots at the Battle of Langside in 1568.

All three staff members worked on their family trees.

“He is the link”, says Anne. “We are all descended from him.

“Alasdair and I are related to his son, Sir Roderick Mackenzie, who died in 1666.

“Sir Roderick’s brother, Alexander, married Annabelle Mackenzie who is an ancestor of Alison’s.”

It all means Anne and Alison are 10th cousins. Anne is an 11th cousin to Alasdair, and Alasdair is a 12th cousin to Alison.

All three are 20th cousins of King Charles III and are great (x22) grandchildren of Robert the Bruce.

‘To find out we’re all related is unusual’

Anne said: “To find out we were all related is unusual, particularly when we all work in the same place and family history and archives are our jobs.

“Maybe we need to research other people in the building as there may be more of us related.”

Alison said: “My parents did a bit of research on our family tree.

“We thought we would just get back four or five generations which would have been pretty good.

The three colleagues work at the Highland Archive Centre in Inverness.

“I never thought we would be able to go back so far. And it was a big surprise to find out we are all related.

“It’s also good to share that with other people and know they can do something similar.

“It’s a privilege to work with records that we have a direct connection to.”

Alasdair added: “It’s not just the connection between us, but it’s also interesting that we are just everyday Highlanders who can be traced back to such prominent people.”

Conversation