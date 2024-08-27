Innoflate Inverness teases new park designs ahead of opening later this year

Innoflate Inverness has teased its new park coming soon to the former Sports Direct store.

The digital designs highlight the company’s signature blue and green colour scheme.

The plans also reveal features including a minesweeper, climbing walls and slides.

Various obstacles, including spikes, spinning wheels, tunnels and hurdles, will ensure kids are entertained.

It will have more than 9,000 square feet of inflatable fun, housed above the Hollywood Bowl within the former Everlast Gym/Sports Direct building at the Inverness Retail Park.

Innoflate Inverness teased fans and customers with their designs on Facebook adding there would also be a cafe, amusement arcade and four party rooms, perfect for kids’ parties.

The company has been eyeing up a site in Inverness after recently upgrading their Aberdeen branch.

New inflatable park coming to Inverness

According to Innoflate Inverness, they aim to have the park up and running by October/November this year.

In addition to the Innoflate park upstairs, downstairs in the former Everlast Gym, will be the Hollywood Bowl.

The aim is to create a multi-million-pound entertainment centre in Inverness.

This will include a 10-lane bowling alley as well as pool tables and arcade machines.

The project is estimated to cost more than £3m when all areas are completed.

However, the project has been met with controversy, including numerous protests held by members of the Everlast gym to convince its owners to keep it going.

Ultimately, its 2,000 members were left disappointed when Hercules Unit Trust, owners of the Inverness Retail Park, pressed ahead with the revamp.