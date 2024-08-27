Innoflate Inverness teases new park designs ahead of opening later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Innoflate Inverness teases new park designs ahead of opening later this year

The inflatable park will be over 9,000sq ft and be housed in the former Sports Direct store at the retail park.

By Ross Hempseed
Innoflate Inverness new designs.
New designs for the Innoflate Inverness. Image: Innoflate Inverness.

Innoflate Inverness has teased its new park coming soon to the former Sports Direct store.

The digital designs highlight the company’s signature blue and green colour scheme.

The plans also reveal features including a minesweeper, climbing walls and slides.

Various obstacles, including spikes, spinning wheels, tunnels and hurdles, will ensure kids are entertained.

It will have more than 9,000 square feet of inflatable fun, housed above the Hollywood Bowl within the former Everlast Gym/Sports Direct building at the Inverness Retail Park.

The signature blue and green colour scheme features in the designs. Image: Innoflate Inverness.

Innoflate Inverness teased fans and customers with their designs on Facebook adding there would also be a cafe, amusement arcade and four party rooms, perfect for kids’ parties.

The company has been eyeing up a site in Inverness after recently upgrading their Aberdeen branch.

New inflatable park coming to Inverness

According to Innoflate Inverness, they aim to have the park up and running by October/November this year.

In addition to the Innoflate park upstairs, downstairs in the former Everlast Gym, will be the Hollywood Bowl.

Innoflate Inverness will be housed in the former Sport Direct store. Image: Google Maps.

The aim is to create a multi-million-pound entertainment centre in Inverness.

This will include a 10-lane bowling alley as well as pool tables and arcade machines.

The project is estimated to cost more than £3m when all areas are completed.

However, the project has been met with controversy, including numerous protests held by members of the Everlast gym to convince its owners to keep it going.

Ultimately, its 2,000 members were left disappointed when Hercules Unit Trust, owners of the Inverness Retail Park, pressed ahead with the revamp.

Conversation