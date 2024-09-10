Riverside Gallery: how a passion for customer service drove Hugh from the motor trade to the art world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Riverside Gallery: how a passion for customer service drove Hugh from the motor trade to the art world

The gallery's prime location helps attract customers to the long-established business.

Hugh Nicol says the riverside location helps his business. Images Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Hugh Nicol says the riverside location helps his business. Images Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By John Ross

Hugh Nicol worked in the motor trade for more than two decades before he went off in a new direction.

In 1986 he took over an art sales and picture framing business in Inverness, initially in small premises in Church Street.

It had been started four years earlier by city-based artist Ray Greenfield who was  looking to retire.

The Riverside Gallery in Inverness has visitors from all over the world

“At that time I had worked very happily for 24 years in the motor trade, latterly as a general manager of a large commercial vehicle depot in Aberdeen”, said Hugh.

“But I was becoming somewhat discontented as the trade was being governed more and more by the accountants with less and less emphasis on customer service.”

After five years successfully building up the business, Hugh moved to a new, bigger base on Bank Street overlooking the River Ness in 1991.

Hugh took over the business in 1986

It is now the longest-established professional picture framers in Inverness. It is also thought to be the widest selection of paintings and prints in the Highlands.

The Riverside Gallery is spread over three floors which has allowed Hugh to considerably expand art sales while also further developing the picture framing work.

Over the years it has seen a steady increase in the number of visitors coming to Inverness and the Highlands.

And there has been a corresponding rise in sales of art.

Art across three centuries

“Continued growth whilst working on my own created its own problems”, he said.

“So in 2004 I was joined by Sandy Macleod of Scottish Flair.”

Sandy specialises in 19th and 20th Century Scottish art.

“As I was dealing with and representing many contemporary artists who were working or living in the Highlands, we were then able to offer the very best of Scottish art through three centuries  –  19th, 20th and 21st.”

Together, they exhibit each year at the Highland Field Sports Fair. There, the gallery is promoted to customers from Inverness as well as visitors.

The business has one of the widest selections of paintings and prints in the Highlands.

Hugh is a former board member of the Dogstar Theatre Company and chairman of the former Inverness City Centre Management group. He says the location of the Riverside Gallery is a big help.

“Located where we are, we have a constant stream of visitors from all corners of the globe.

“Although not in the main nucleus of the Old Town, our location does seem to catch those visitors who are interested in the ambience of the riverside and the buildings along the banks of the River Ness, always a prime attraction.”

Staying in the frame

Framing now makes up a large proportion of Hugh’s working day.

As well as pictures and prints, he frames a wide range of items, including football shirts and military medals. He completes orders for individual customers, Highland estates and local businesses.

Personal referrals and repeat business are responsible for most business, attributed to his personal care and attention to detail.

“Framing is a perfect working adjunct to art sales”, he says.

“It is a job that can be paused whilst one attends to enquiries regarding potential sales of artwork.

Framing now makes up a large proportion of Hugh’s working day.

“Having someone else in the premises allows much more flexibility to manage one’s time effectively.

“My guidance for framing is, and always has been, to try to guide customers in their choices to show what is being framed to its absolutely best advantage.

“My ethos is that I will only put out a finished article with which I am totally satisfied. And one that I would be happy to hang on my wall.”

‘There is something special about buying from a local shopkeeper’: Meet the woman behind Inverness’s Drawing Room gift shop, a jewel in The Crown

‘We’ve never been so busy’: The family kilt business that has served film stars and royalty

Responding to change keeps the Health Shop in Inverness faring well after nearly 60 years

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

Post Thumbnail
Scott Begbie: I love Inverness but hotel prices are simply too high
2
'I want to break free ' Artwork
‘I’m still trying to process the achievement’: Inverness artist's work featured in two major…
The council is to consider options for short-term letting control areas. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Officials start ball rolling on Edinburgh-style clampdown on short-term lets in Inverness
Police tape erected at The Gathering Place in Inverness.
Man charged in connection with 'serious' sexual assault of teenager near River Ness
Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing
A general view of Inverness in colour with a brown NC500 road sign and pound signs
Analysis: What does the NC500 do for Inverness?
Karen Gillan with a baby bump.
Pregnant Inverness actress Karen Gillan reveals baby bump at Toronto Film Festival
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Potter jailed for assaulting partner and taking her car while drunk Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Stephen Potter. N/A. Supplied by DCT / Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail for man who assaulted partner then stole her car while drunk
Kessock Bridge.
Kessock Bridge reopened northbound after police and search teams attend incident

Conversation