Riverside Gallery: how a passion for customer service drove Hugh from the motor trade to the art world

Hugh Nicol worked in the motor trade for more than two decades before he went off in a new direction.

In 1986 he took over an art sales and picture framing business in Inverness, initially in small premises in Church Street.

It had been started four years earlier by city-based artist Ray Greenfield who was looking to retire.

The Riverside Gallery in Inverness has visitors from all over the world

“At that time I had worked very happily for 24 years in the motor trade, latterly as a general manager of a large commercial vehicle depot in Aberdeen”, said Hugh.

“But I was becoming somewhat discontented as the trade was being governed more and more by the accountants with less and less emphasis on customer service.”

After five years successfully building up the business, Hugh moved to a new, bigger base on Bank Street overlooking the River Ness in 1991.

It is now the longest-established professional picture framers in Inverness. It is also thought to be the widest selection of paintings and prints in the Highlands.

The Riverside Gallery is spread over three floors which has allowed Hugh to considerably expand art sales while also further developing the picture framing work.

Over the years it has seen a steady increase in the number of visitors coming to Inverness and the Highlands.

And there has been a corresponding rise in sales of art.

Art across three centuries

“Continued growth whilst working on my own created its own problems”, he said.

“So in 2004 I was joined by Sandy Macleod of Scottish Flair.”

Sandy specialises in 19th and 20th Century Scottish art.

“As I was dealing with and representing many contemporary artists who were working or living in the Highlands, we were then able to offer the very best of Scottish art through three centuries – 19th, 20th and 21st.”

Together, they exhibit each year at the Highland Field Sports Fair. There, the gallery is promoted to customers from Inverness as well as visitors.

Hugh is a former board member of the Dogstar Theatre Company and chairman of the former Inverness City Centre Management group. He says the location of the Riverside Gallery is a big help.

“Located where we are, we have a constant stream of visitors from all corners of the globe.

“Although not in the main nucleus of the Old Town, our location does seem to catch those visitors who are interested in the ambience of the riverside and the buildings along the banks of the River Ness, always a prime attraction.”

Staying in the frame

Framing now makes up a large proportion of Hugh’s working day.

As well as pictures and prints, he frames a wide range of items, including football shirts and military medals. He completes orders for individual customers, Highland estates and local businesses.

Personal referrals and repeat business are responsible for most business, attributed to his personal care and attention to detail.

“Framing is a perfect working adjunct to art sales”, he says.

“It is a job that can be paused whilst one attends to enquiries regarding potential sales of artwork.

“Having someone else in the premises allows much more flexibility to manage one’s time effectively.

“My guidance for framing is, and always has been, to try to guide customers in their choices to show what is being framed to its absolutely best advantage.

“My ethos is that I will only put out a finished article with which I am totally satisfied. And one that I would be happy to hang on my wall.”

