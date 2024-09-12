Filling Station: New restaurant on the way for this prime location in Inverness city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Filling Station: New restaurant on the way for this prime location in Inverness city centre

The building has been vacant since the Filling Station closed in October 2023.

By Stuart Findlay
The Filling Station with a for sale sign out the front.
The Filling Station closed its doors in October 2023, despite being a popular eatery. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A vacant building at the heart of Inverness city centre will soon be occupied by a new restaurant.

The Filling Station on Academy Street closed in October 2023 after being open for more than 18 years.

Upmarket estate agent Savills revealed it was marketing the building for a new business to take over the space at £6,250 a month.

After nearly a year on the market, an offer to rent the building has now been accepted.

And it is understood that it will be a new restaurant that fills the space.

Who will take the Filling Station’s place?

With the deal not officially complete, Savills is remaining tight-lipped about the identity of the new tenant.

But in its listing, the agent describes the 1,900 sq ft space as a ready-to-go “fitted restaurant unit”.

It makes sense for another food and drink business to try to plug the gap.

A new tenant has been found for the Inverness city centre building that was home to the Filling Station for 18 years. Image: Savills

And the costly fee and challenging economic climate is likely to scare off most independent retailers.

The building is owned by Scoop Asset Management, the same company which owns the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Earlier this year, Scoop applied to renew planning permission for a major extension to the building.

It had initially been granted in 2017, when it was going to form part of a major revamp of the area around Falcon Square.

Building was not ‘commercially viable’ without extension

A statement from Pod Architects, acting on behalf of Scoop, said: “The original building is now empty and has an existing layout that is not functional for an end operator, which means it is not commercially viable without the actions proposed.

“Therefore, the proposed extension is necessary to allow for the building to be commercially lettable.”

The application was approved by Highland Council in July.

An artist’s impression of the originally approved extension to the building. Image: Scoop Asset Management

And now a new operator has been lined up to take the space, which will be a huge boost for Inverness city centre.

In addition to the main floorspace, there is also a 986 sq ft space in the basement.

What happened to the Filling Station staff?

The Filling Station opened its doors to customers in 2005. It was the latest expansion for a nationwide firm serving drink and fast food.

Before that, it was the Deep Pan Pizza Company, a restaurant known for its “all you can eat” promo.

The firm was owned by the Restaurant Group, which formerly ran more than 400 bars and restaurants across the UK.

It sold off most of its assets in 2023 and is now mainly focused on Wagamama’s and Bar Burrito.

Deep Pan Pizza was the tenant before the Filling Station, pictured here in the early 2000s. Image: DC Thomson

At the time of the Filling Station’s closure, a spokesman for the Restaurant Group said existing staff would be given the chance to be redeployed to other “neighbouring sites”.

However, the nearest Wagamama’s is 102 miles away in Aberdeen and the nearest Bar Burrito is 160 miles away in Edinburgh.

The Press and Journal asked the Restaurant Group if any of the Filling Station’s staff had been redeployed to another part of the business in the last 11 months.

A spokesman replied: “We do not have anything further to add.”

Conversation