Police to be investigated after chase leads to serious Culloden crash

Police will be investigated after a police chase ended in a serious crash in Culloden on Friday.

The crash occurred on Barn Church Road and involved three vehicles, one of which was a white Mercedes which was trying to evade police during a pursuit.

According to police, the vehicle was seen driving at speed along the road, after which officers took off after it.

The crash resulted in two people – a 43-year-old man and 54-year-old woman – being taken to hospital in Inverness for treatment.

A 20-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court on Monday.

Now, it has been confirmed that police have referred themselves for investigation into their handling of the incident.

“A report on the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Professional Standards Department for review.”