Police to be investigated after chase leads to serious Culloden crash

The force has referred itself following the incident.

By Ross Hempseed
Images from the scene show two cars on their roofs on Barn Church Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Images from the scene show two cars on their roofs on Barn Church Road. Image: DC Thomson.

Police will be investigated after a police chase ended in a serious crash in Culloden on Friday.

The crash occurred on Barn Church Road and involved three vehicles, one of which was a white Mercedes which was trying to evade police during a pursuit.

According to police, the vehicle was seen driving at speed along the road, after which officers took off after it.

The crash resulted in two people – a 43-year-old man and 54-year-old woman – being taken to hospital in Inverness for treatment.

A 20-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court on Monday.

Crash scene on Barn Church Road in Culloden.
Police at the scene of Barn Church Road crash. Image: DC Thomson.

Now, it has been confirmed that police have referred themselves for investigation into their handling of the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on 13 September, a white Mercedes EQB was seen by officers driving at speed in Barn Church Road. A short pursuit took place before the vehicle was involved in a collision with two other cars.

“A 43-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“The 20-year-old is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with road traffic offences on Monday, September 16.

“A report on the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Professional Standards Department for review.”

Crash scene on Barn Church Road in Culloden.
