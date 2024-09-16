Driver threatened with ‘firearm’ during attempted robbery in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver threatened with ‘firearm’ during attempted robbery in Inverness

Armed police were called to Lochalsh Road on Friday night.

By Ellie Milne
Lochalsh Road Inverness
The incident took place on Lochalsh Road in Inverness on Friday. Image: Google Maps.

A man was threatened with a “firearm” during an attempted robbery in Inverness.

Officers, including armed response teams, were called to Lochalsh Road following the incident at about 9pm on Friday.

A man had approached a vehicle on the street and threatened the person behind the wheel.

The driver was able to leave the scene and was not injured.

Police searched the area for the suspect on the night but he could not be traced.

Their inquiries into the attempted armed robbery are ongoing and they are now appealing for information from the public.

The man who was believed to be carrying a firearm is described as being white, about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket with the hood up with a grey scarf covering his face.

Attempted armed robbery in Inverness

Today, police have appealed for information.

They confirmed that the man threatened the driver with “what was believed to be a firearm”.

Detective Constable Pamela Dugdale said: “I’d like to reassure the public, we have extra patrols in the area for reassurance and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

“As we continue to try to trace this man, I’d ask for any information which may assist. Were you in the area at the time and saw what happened or anyone acting suspiciously?

“Do you have dashcam footage or private CCTV which may have captured something of significance? If you do, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3896 of September 13.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555111.

