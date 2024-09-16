Driver threatened with ‘firearm’ during attempted robbery in Inverness

A man was threatened with a “firearm” during an attempted robbery in Inverness.

Officers, including armed response teams, were called to Lochalsh Road following the incident at about 9pm on Friday.

A man had approached a vehicle on the street and threatened the person behind the wheel.

The driver was able to leave the scene and was not injured.

Police searched the area for the suspect on the night but he could not be traced.

Their inquiries into the attempted armed robbery are ongoing and they are now appealing for information from the public.

The man who was believed to be carrying a firearm is described as being white, about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket with the hood up with a grey scarf covering his face.

Attempted armed robbery in Inverness

Today, police have appealed for information.

They confirmed that the man threatened the driver with “what was believed to be a firearm”.

Detective Constable Pamela Dugdale said: “I’d like to reassure the public, we have extra patrols in the area for reassurance and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

“As we continue to try to trace this man, I’d ask for any information which may assist. Were you in the area at the time and saw what happened or anyone acting suspiciously?

“Do you have dashcam footage or private CCTV which may have captured something of significance? If you do, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3896 of September 13.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555111.