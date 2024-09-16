‘Something different for Inverness’: Customers ‘in love’ with Ember Kafe on opening day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Something different for Inverness’: Customers ‘in love’ with Ember Kafe on opening day

There was techno music, an all-day cereal bar, board games and a menu with a Spanish touch.

Ember Kafe opened in Inverness today. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Ember Kafe opened in Inverness today. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

A new cafe bringing “a different type of hospitality” has opened in Inverness today.

Ember Kafe, on Queensgate, welcomed its first customers on a bright and sunny day.

Described as a “kafe for the curious”, the new establishment aims to be a “different” space with a “fun atmosphere”.

Owner Azhar Khan took over the premises of the former Whisk Cafe and has single-handedly refurbished it in just a few weeks.

Ember Kafe opened its doors at 12pm today, two hours after it was initially planned due to a delay in deliveries.

A few hours later, it was packed with locals who told The P&J Ember Kafe is a “great addition” to the Highland capital.

Ember Kafe offers a combination of fun board games and brilliant food. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ember Kafe opens in Inverness

Mr Khan explained Ember Kafe is not a “traditional cafe”, something you can tell as soon as you step inside.

All tables have board games on them for customers to play while waiting for their lunch.

Ember Kafe is bringing a different approach to hospitality to Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

People can choose between Jenga, Guess Who? Knots and Crosses, Speed Monopoly, draughts, Connect Four and many more.

Customers seemed to be having a great time playing them while listening to techno music in the background.

There are astronauts on the walls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

While having their lunch and playing Guess Who?, friends Milenka and Cora told The Press and Journal they “loved” Ember Kafe as it brings “something different for Inverness”.

Locals can play many board games at Ember Kafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Andrew, Nadine and 12-year-old Caleb said they also love the concept the new cafe is offering.

Seasonal and halal menu with a Spanish touch

In addition to a fun and different atmosphere, Ember Kafe also offers a delicious menu prepared by its chef Bilal Akbar, Mr Khan’s uncle.

The experienced cook has family in Barcelona, where he worked at a restaurant for years, and has included Spanish tortilla on the menu.

Chef Bilal Akbar has designed a delicious menu for the cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The 33-year-old recommends pancakes and waffles for a sweet treat and his vegetable stuffed peppers for lunch.

Cheese, fruit and plain scones are made fresh every morning, and The Press and Journal can confirm that the cheese ones are mouth-watering.

Andrew and 12-year-old Caleb said they played “many games” at Ember Kafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The menu, which is 100% halal, includes a wide range of burgers, paninis, sandwiches, toasties, salads and desserts.

For lunch, Mr Khan’s explained he would recommend the spicy chilly chicken and halloumi panini or sandwich.

Barista Caitlan MacDonald has joined Ember’s team. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A sweet lover, he admitted his favourite dish is ‘I’m An Adult Now’.

He said: “This is Granny Smith apples covered in sugar and cinnamon, oven baked until the sugar caramelises, and then served on top of pancakes with butter and maple syrup and fresh raspberries.

I’m an adult now is the owner’s favourite dish. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s absolutely phenomenal.”

It was lunch time and customers seemed to be loving their food.

Owner Azhar Khan has done most the refurbishment by himself. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Cora said: “Portions are really big and it’s honestly a great price for what you get.”

Ember Kafe can be found on Queensgate. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Best vegetarian haggis I’ve ever tried,” her friend Milenka added.

More from Inverness

Lochalsh Road Inverness
Driver threatened with 'firearm' during attempted robbery in Inverness
A selection of quotes in blue and yellow speech bubbles on a grey background of Academy Street
Academy Street survey: Inverness businesses brand proposals 'unworkable and catastrophic'
The impressions for Academy Street look drastically different to its current reality. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
After two years of bickering, the Academy Street debate has left us dizzy
The survey was done by the P&J with Inverness BID
Academy Street survey: Businesses overwhelmingly reject controversial traffic plan
Images from the scene show two cars on their roofs on Barn Church Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Police to be investigated after chase leads to serious Culloden crash
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A paedophile football coach and cruel conman
Crash scene on Barn Church Road in Culloden.
Man, 20, charged after police chase and 'serious crash' in Culloden as two people…
Northern lights above Marykirk
In pictures: Northern Lights brighten up north Scotland's sky with more to come tonight
Stephen Dick
Man claimed he had gun, told shop staff: 'I will shoot you all'
Highland fraudster Michael Walker. Image: Facebook
Highland diamond mine fraudster jailed over cruel lies to pub pals

Conversation