‘Something different for Inverness’: Customers ‘in love’ with Ember Kafe on opening day

A new cafe bringing “a different type of hospitality” has opened in Inverness today.

Ember Kafe, on Queensgate, welcomed its first customers on a bright and sunny day.

Described as a “kafe for the curious”, the new establishment aims to be a “different” space with a “fun atmosphere”.

Owner Azhar Khan took over the premises of the former Whisk Cafe and has single-handedly refurbished it in just a few weeks.

Ember Kafe opened its doors at 12pm today, two hours after it was initially planned due to a delay in deliveries.

A few hours later, it was packed with locals who told The P&J Ember Kafe is a “great addition” to the Highland capital.

Ember Kafe opens in Inverness

Mr Khan explained Ember Kafe is not a “traditional cafe”, something you can tell as soon as you step inside.

All tables have board games on them for customers to play while waiting for their lunch.

People can choose between Jenga, Guess Who? Knots and Crosses, Speed Monopoly, draughts, Connect Four and many more.

Customers seemed to be having a great time playing them while listening to techno music in the background.

While having their lunch and playing Guess Who?, friends Milenka and Cora told The Press and Journal they “loved” Ember Kafe as it brings “something different for Inverness”.

Meanwhile, Andrew, Nadine and 12-year-old Caleb said they also love the concept the new cafe is offering.

Seasonal and halal menu with a Spanish touch

In addition to a fun and different atmosphere, Ember Kafe also offers a delicious menu prepared by its chef Bilal Akbar, Mr Khan’s uncle.

The experienced cook has family in Barcelona, where he worked at a restaurant for years, and has included Spanish tortilla on the menu.

The 33-year-old recommends pancakes and waffles for a sweet treat and his vegetable stuffed peppers for lunch.

Cheese, fruit and plain scones are made fresh every morning, and The Press and Journal can confirm that the cheese ones are mouth-watering.

The menu, which is 100% halal, includes a wide range of burgers, paninis, sandwiches, toasties, salads and desserts.

For lunch, Mr Khan’s explained he would recommend the spicy chilly chicken and halloumi panini or sandwich.

A sweet lover, he admitted his favourite dish is ‘I’m An Adult Now’.

He said: “This is Granny Smith apples covered in sugar and cinnamon, oven baked until the sugar caramelises, and then served on top of pancakes with butter and maple syrup and fresh raspberries.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal.”

It was lunch time and customers seemed to be loving their food.

Cora said: “Portions are really big and it’s honestly a great price for what you get.”

“Best vegetarian haggis I’ve ever tried,” her friend Milenka added.