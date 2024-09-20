‘We are so proud of him’: Inverness choir leader to appear on The Voice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

‘We are so proud of him’: Inverness choir leader to appear on The Voice

Tony Henry's blind audition will broadcast on STV on Saturday evening.

The international opera star will appear on The Voice on Saturday. Image: ITV
By Ena Saracevic

An Inverness choir leader will appear on television screens across the country tomorrow as he competes in the first round of The Voice.

Having performed to hundreds of thousands of people around the world, including royalty and celebrities, Tony Henry will now be one of the acts performing in the fourth week of the show’s blind auditions.

The choir leader, from Dingwall, will feature among other talented singers from across the UK to perform in the hopes of catching the attention of the judges.

Contestants are competing for the grand prize – a recording contract, £50,000 cash and a trip to Universal Studios Florida.

Tony Henry founded the Highland Voices gospel choir.

Tony formed the Highland Voices choir in 2017 and since then, the group have been taking the Highlands by storm.

The choir are no strangers to public attention – they are regularly involved in performances in and around Inverness.

They have even performed at Belladrum and the Edinburgh Fringe.

Inverness choir ‘so proud’ of Tony

In anticipation of the upcoming broadcast of the audition, Highland Voices posted on social media that they were ‘so proud’ of Tony.

They said: “Our lovely Tony Henry’s audition will be shown on Saturday night!

“We are so very proud of him.

“You might see also some other familiar faces there in support too.”

Previously speaking to the Press and Journal, Tony said that he believes anyone can sing if given the chance.

He said: “After my family moved to Dingwall from London, singing seemed like an obvious choice when it came to getting to know people.

“I’ve got no doubt that if people gave it a try they would be amazed at the impact singing can have on your life.”

Calum Jones in front of purple lighting wearing white and his guitar strap.
Calum Jones from Buckie has earned a spot in the second round of The Voice. Image: The Voice UK/ ITV.

Tony joins other Scottish talent on the show

In last week’s show, Buckie singer Calum Jones soared through his blind audition.

The 23-year-old wowed judges LeAnn Rimes and McFly’s Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher, who are working as a pair on this series.

Calum opted to join Tom and Danny’s team, earning him a spot in the second round.

You can watch Tony’s blind audition on STV at 8.30pm on Saturday, September 21. 

Conversation