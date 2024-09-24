Carbisdale Castle: owner with £10 million vision for historic landmark puts it back on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Carbisdale Castle: owner with £10 million vision for historic landmark puts it back on the market

The decision comes shortly after the launch of an exclusive club for women leaders .

By Jamie Sinclair and John Ross
Samantha Kane bought Carbisdale Castle in 2022.
Samantha Kane bought Carbisdale Castle in 2022.

The landmark Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland is on the market for the fourth time in eight years at offers over £5 million.

The surprise moves comes just days after its owner launched an exclusive club for women leaders at the historic property.

London barrister Samantha Kane bought the castle in 2022 for the reduced price of over £1.2 million.

It was previously for sale at £1.5 million, but a deal fell through.

Castle built for a duchess

She then started an ambitious £10 million plan to recreate the castle in the style of Mary Caroline, Duchess of Sutherland, who had Carbisdale built between 1905 and 1917.

Ms Kane, who took the name Lady Carbisdale, said at the time the purchase was spontaneous after becoming “overwhelmed” by the building.

She saw the project as her legacy and even picked out a spot inside the castle where she was to be buried.

She said she also wanted to support the local, regional and Scottish economy and to be a useful part of the community.

Lady Carbisdale
Lady Carbisdale planned to spend £10m on the castle restoration

Carbisdale Castle boasts 23 ensuite bedrooms, with views from each of its 365 windows and its own private loch.

Plans included creating a new library as part of a castle museum.

A new whisky was launched and there were plans for a distillery in the castle grounds.

There were also propsals for ecotourism off-grid huts and an attraction inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

Private member’s club

This year Lady Carbisdale launched a private members’ club to lure international guests and events to the venue.

The venture targeted high-spending corporate groups, luxury travellers and celebrities.

The Carbisdale Club planned to host corporate events and meetings as well as “fairy tale” weddings.

Income would help fund the ongoing restoration and upkeep of the building which costs around £1 million a year to run.

Samantha Kane inside Carbisdale Castle.
Lady Carbisdale aimed to recreate the castle in the style of her predecessor the Duchess of Sutherland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Earlier this month, Lady Carbisdale unveiled what she described as the “world’s first exclusive membership club for women leaders”.

She said the Duchess Club is a “living manifestation of female-empowerment”.

Lady Carbisdale likened herself to the original owner who, she said, had got the castle “despite everybody who wanted to bring her down”.

Launching the Duchess Club, she said she had suffered from the prejudices of others, including gender discrimination “and a host of other biases levelled against women, which slowed down the process to start the club”.

Mass resignations from community council

Samantha was born Sam Hashimi, who moved to Britain from Iraq as a student and later made a fortune as investment head of a Saudi-owned company.

Last year she accused some local people of making racist and homophobic remarks to her.

An extraordinary general meeting in November of Ardgay and District Community Council, of which she was vice chair, led to confrontations and police being called.

The meeting was called to discuss Lady Carbisdale’s plans to buy a seven-acre plot near the castle.

A woman dressed in white at the top of the stairs with stained glass windows behind
Lady Carbisdale has put the castle up for sale for offers over £5 million. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ahead of a follow-up meeting in February, mass resignations left her as the only member of the community council which went into abeyance.

In May, Lady Carbisdale started legal action against SSEN to try to prevent a major power line coming close to Carbisdale Castle.

She sought an interdict to stop pylons being built “within the setting of the castle and its loch”.

She said the line would threaten her renovation project and cause “serious nuisance and harm”.

Carbisdale Castle was a wartime refuge and a youth hostel

Carbisdale Castle was bought in 1933 by Colonel Theodore Salvesen, a Scottish businessman of Norwegian extraction.

He offered it as a safe refuge for King Haakon VII of Norway and Crown Prince Olav, during the Nazi occupation of Norway during the Second World War.

After Col Salvesen died his son, Captain Harold Salvesen, inherited the castle.

He later gave it to the Scottish Youth Hostels Association (SYHA). It remained a hostel for more than 60 years.

One of the bedrooms inside the castle.
The castle has 23 bedrooms.

Between 2012 and 2014 the SYHA spent around £2 million on the building but eventually maintaining it became untenable.

It was bought in 2016 but plans to create a private residence did not proceed.

More from Inverness

A9 at Daviot
Road ban for dangerous driver who caused A9 crash at Daviot
Black Isle Bar general manager Andy Simpson in the Church Street bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Bar: City centre pub's boom in popularity proved Inverness's appetite for craft…
Inverness.
Police searching for hooded thieves after Inverness shop break-ins
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – danger driver jailed and an ex-Dons star in the dock
Tony proposed to Rebecca on Saturday's show. Image: STV/ The Voice UK
Celebrity judges left in tears as Inverness choirmaster proposes on The Voice
Kessock Bridge
Police incident closes Kessock Bridge for more than three hours
Tony Henry on The Voice
'We are so proud of him': Inverness choir leader to appear on The Voice
Officers are asking for anyone with information on where he may be to come forward. Image: Police Scotland
Inverness man Ashley Watson traced 'safe and well'
Police and firefighters on residential Street in Inverness.
Fire shuts down Inverness street close to primary school
Inverness Justice Centre
Inverness man jailed for flashing children after alleyway sex act with woman

Conversation