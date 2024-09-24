Carbisdale Castle back on the market for £5 million

Popular Inverness tourist attraction Carbisdale Castle is on the market once again for offers over £5,000,000.

This comes after Lady Carbisdale appeared in court after SSEN planned for a power line that would go “within the setting of the castle.”

Lady Carbisdale purchased the property in 2022 with the intention of restoring it to its former glory.

A vision had been set out to recreate the castle in the style that it was built in between 1905 and 1017 for Mary Caroline, The Dutchess of Sutherland.

Plans for a basement level of the castle and clifftop spa have already been approved.

An attraction inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon was also planned for the site.

Inside Carbisdale Castle

The castle is a historic feature of the Highland landscape and is Grade-B listed by Historic Environment Scotland.

Going through impressive entrance gates flanked by stone pillars, visitors are greeted to the exterior of the castle.

Located in Culrain, the 19-bedroom mansion sits in a picturesque setting looking onto the Kyle of Sutherland.

Home to 17 bathrooms, the castle has features including a clock tower and stained glass windows.

The traditional dining room is fit for a royal feast and has an eye-catching ceiling.

Breathtaking views can be found from each of the 19 spacious bedrooms, as can be said for most rooms in the castle.

A billiards room would provide some entertainment in a luxurious setting.

The Great Hall is home to art pieces, hanging wall mounts, and a grand fireplace.

Stunning Highland landscape surrounds Carbisdale

In purchasing the property, the new owner will have access to 29 acres of the surrounding area.

A natural loch is situated 1km west of the castle, making for a perfect place for a quiet moment, or an idyllic fishing spot.

Lady Carbisdale had the vision to erect a cabin, boathouse, and jetty, for picnics, barbecues, and overnight ‘glamping’.

Kyle of Sutherland, the Dornoch Firth, and Strathoykel, all make for particularly nice views which can be seen from the castle.

The site was chosen for its prominence in 1905 by the estranged Duchess of Sutherland.

The Duchess commissioned the construction of the castle as part of her divorce settlement from her husband, the 3rd Duke of Sutherland.

Legal battle over power lines

Earlier this year, Lady Carbisdale took legal action against power giants SSEN to try to halt a major power line coming close to the historic landmark.

She sought an interdict to stop pylons being built “within the setting of the castle and its loch”.

The action, raised at Tain Sheriff Court, aimed to prevent Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks from implementing its preferred route for the power line.

When she launched the action she was seeking compensation for “loss of business, delay and distress”.

It is unknown how the sale of the castle will affect the legal battle.