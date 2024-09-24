Carbisdale Castle back on the market for £5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Carbisdale Castle back on the market for £5 million

The decision comes after its owner entered a dispute over plans for a power line near the historic property.

By Jamie Sinclair
Carbisdale Castle is available once again. Image: Rightmove
Carbisdale Castle is available once again. Image: Rightmove

Popular Inverness tourist attraction Carbisdale Castle is on the market once again for offers over £5,000,000.

This comes after Lady Carbisdale appeared in court after SSEN planned for a power line that would go “within the setting of the castle.”

Lady Carbisdale purchased the property in 2022 with the intention of restoring it to its former glory.

Lady Carbisdale has had plans to develop a swimming pool and spa on the site.

A vision had been set out to recreate the castle in the style that it was built in between 1905 and 1017 for Mary Caroline, The Dutchess of Sutherland.

Plans for a basement level of the castle and clifftop spa have already been approved.

An attraction inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon was also planned for the site.

Inside Carbisdale Castle

The castle is a historic feature of the Highland landscape and is Grade-B listed by Historic Environment Scotland.

Going through impressive entrance gates flanked by stone pillars, visitors are greeted to the exterior of the castle.

Located in Culrain, the 19-bedroom mansion sits in a picturesque setting looking onto the Kyle of Sutherland.

Home to 17 bathrooms, the castle has features including a clock tower and stained glass windows.

A traditional fire place in The Grand Hall. Image: Rightmove.

The traditional dining room is fit for a royal feast and has an eye-catching ceiling.

Breathtaking views can be found from each of the 19 spacious bedrooms, as can be said for most rooms in the castle.

A view from one of the castle’s bedrooms. Image: Rightmove.

A billiards room would provide some entertainment in a luxurious setting.

The Great Hall is home to art pieces, hanging wall mounts, and a grand fireplace.

The luxurious bedrooms are very spacious. Image: Rightmove.
Stained glass windows are a great feature. Image: Rightmove.
The Great Hall is a grand setting. Image: Rightmove.
A classic billiards table could make for great fun. Image: Rightmove.

Stunning Highland landscape surrounds Carbisdale

In purchasing the property, the new owner will have access to 29 acres of the surrounding area.

A natural loch is situated 1km west of the castle, making for a perfect place for a quiet moment, or an idyllic fishing spot.

The loch is a key feature in the local landscape. Image: Rightmove.

Lady Carbisdale had the vision to erect a cabin, boathouse, and jetty, for picnics, barbecues, and overnight ‘glamping’.

Kyle of Sutherland, the Dornoch Firth, and Strathoykel, all make for particularly nice views which can be seen from the castle.

One of the many stunning views from the castle. Image: Rightmove.

The site was chosen for its prominence in 1905 by the estranged Duchess of Sutherland.

The Duchess commissioned the construction of the castle as part of her divorce settlement from her husband, the 3rd Duke of Sutherland.

Legal battle over power lines

Earlier this year, Lady Carbisdale took legal action against power giants SSEN to try to halt a major power line coming close to the historic landmark.

She sought an interdict to stop pylons being built “within the setting of the castle and its loch”.

The action, raised at Tain Sheriff Court, aimed to prevent Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks from implementing its preferred route for the power line.

When she launched the action she was seeking compensation for “loss of business, delay and distress”.

It is unknown how the sale of the castle will affect the legal battle.

Conversation