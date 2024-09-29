Renee and Andrew MacRae: Police committed to fully solving the riddle two years after Bill MacDowell’s murder conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renee and Andrew MacRae: Police committed to fully solving the riddle two years after Bill MacDowell’s murder conviction

MacDowell's conviction was secured 46 years after the deaths of Renee and Andrew MacRae, but the search for their remains goes on.

Black and white photo of Renee MacRae and Bill MacDowell
William MacDowell and Renee MacRae pictured in the 1970s.
By Stuart Findlay

It has been two years since Bill MacDowell was convicted of murdering Renee and Andrew MacRae, 46 years after they were last seen.

The long-suffering family of the mother and son never gave up hope that they would one day see justice served.

And neither did the police.

More than 16,000 days after their disappearance, MacDowell was finally convicted of killing them on September 29, 2022.

That outcome seemed so unlikely for decades.

But the job is still not done.

Until the remains of Renee and Andrew are found, the search continues.

MacDowell took secret of Renee and Andrew MacRae’s whereabouts to his grave

There was some optimism after the conviction of MacDowell that he may finally be willing to disclose what happened.

However, MacDowell died less than five months into a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years.

He was 80 years old.

After his death, Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes revealed he had planned a fresh bid to quiz him about the crimes.

A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of Bill MacDowell, then and now.
Bill MacDowell in 1976 and in 2019.

He had written to prison authorities to request a chat with the killer.

However, DCI Geddes heard MacDowell had been admitted to hospital. He died the following day.

Given what was said about him during the murder trial, MacDowell’s death was no surprise.

Described as a “walking dead man” in court, his wife Rosemary detailed his liver and kidney problems.

She also said he already had a DNR (do not resuscitate) order set up.

Family’s anguish at having no grave for Renee and Andrew

The start of proceedings against MacDowell had been delayed because of his deteriorating health condition.

It was a race against time for officers who were determined to crack the case before he died.

The Covid pandemic made things even more difficult. And even the death of the Queen pushed the trial’s start date back a day.

Morag Govans, sister of Renee and surrounded by family, speaks to the press following the case.

Thankfully, they were able to get the job done.

It was a major breakthrough for a mystery that had occupied the minds of many people in Inverness since Renee and Andrew vanished on November 12, 1976.

But message was immediately clear from Renee and Andrew’s family and from DCI Geddes, that the job was not finished.

Morag Govans, Renee’s sister, spoke of the anguish of having no grave to visit for Renee or her nephew Andrew.

‘This case will never be resolved until we find Renee and Andrew’

Last year, police revealed they were looking in a number of different Highland locations.

These included the Blackfold area above Loch Ness, Inverfarigaig and between Nairnside and Daviot.

These were thought to be potential sites where Renee and Bill MacDowell met during their relationship.

Detectives are still reviewing evidence related to any properties linked to MacDowell, whether it was a derelict building or just one he had temporary access to.

DCI Brian Geddes led the re-investigation into the murders. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Police Scotland was asked for an update on the search.

A spokeswoman for the force replied that it is continuing and that the last public statement made about the case still stands.

DCI Geddes said: “This case will never be considered resolved until we find Renee and Andrew.

“We owe it to the family and friends to make every effort to recover Renee and Andrew’s bodies and I would urge anyone who may be able to assist, no matter how small you may feel your information is, to come forward.”

Everything you need to know about the Renee and Andrew MacRae case

Conversation