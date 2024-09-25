Inverness casting call: What locals need to do to have best chance of appearing in Netflix thriller

A Netflix production will be shot in Inverness next month.

London-based casting agency the Casting Collective has announced the filming of a Netflix thriller will take place in Inverness in October.

The company has shared an “urgent” casting call for people of all ages over 17 ahead of the upcoming shooting.

The agency has also shared tips for applicants to boost their chances of being succesful.

The Casting Collective has told The Press and Journal they are mainly looking for local people living in Inverness or nearby.

Inverness locals wanted for Netflix production

Due to a non-disclosure agreement the casting agency cannot reveal any further details of the production.

However, they confirmed they particularly want locals to take part in the shooting.

A spokesperson from the firm said: “Ideally, we are looking for local people or those within a few hours’ drive of Inverness.

Even though they may specify certain characteristics sought by productions for casting purposes, “people of any age, ethnicity and gender” are encouraged to apply.

The Casting Collective claims to offer “good rates of pay”.

How to be an extra in Inverness Netflix thriller

Those wanting to be part of the upcoming Inverness Netflix production should fill in an online application form.

Applicants must be at least 17 years old and have a valid UK National Insurance Number.

They must provide proof of their National Insurance Number and passport or right to work in the UK.

As part of the 30-minute application process, people should also submit three recent photographs.

They should also provide their measurements, including head, neck, chest, legs and waist.

Exact details for the application process can be found here.

Those wanting to apply can do so on this link.