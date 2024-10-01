Union Vinyl: How an obsession for collecting records cued up a business opportunity in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Union Vinyl: How an obsession for collecting records cued up a business opportunity in Inverness

The Inverness shop also led to a vinyl and vintage clothing outlet in Nairn.

Nigel Graham started Union Vinyl 10 years ago. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By John Ross

As a youngster, Nigel Graham’s pocket money inevitably found its way to a record shop on Market Brae Steps in Inverness.

The obsession for collecting vinyl later turned into a business located just a few yards from his early album hunting ground.

Union Vinyl is the city’s only independent dedicated vinyl record store and a treasure trove for the serious collector or casual browser.

A collector by the age of 10

Nigel set up the business buying and selling vinyl records in 2014, initially in Union Street (hence the name) before moving to the current spot seven years ago.

His musical taste was influenced by his older brother whose 70s punk records fascinated the then six-year-old.

By the age of 10 he was a collector, David Bowie’s 1980 album Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) being the first purchase.

 

Union Vinyl is a popular spot for serious record collectors or casual browsers. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

For a while afterwards, he travelled all over the country with his mother, the late Sheila Graham, a former Inverness Town House council officer, to find Bowie recordings.

Working as a gravedigger and then a landscaper, Nigel continued to build up his collection.

When money was tight, he had to sell off some of his prized records, but it also gave him an idea.

Need to sell sparked business idea

“I wouldn’t sell anything before, but needs must sometimes. I then realised there was a business in it.

“If I didn’t need to sell stuff then I don’t think I would have opened the record shop.”

Union Vinyl started as a pop up, with Sheila helping serve customers in the early days, and eventually became Nigel’s full-time job.

Nigel began collecting vinyl as a 10 year old. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Nigel and full-time employee Robert Ross sell mainly second-hand albums from between £5 to £150.

A second business, Vinyl 2 Vintage based in Nairn, which Nigel runs with partner and wife-to-be Helen Boor, opened in 2021, specialising in pre-owned vinyl and vintage clothing.

Like many small enterprises, online shopping and the cost-of-living crisis has affected trade.

So what keeps Union Vinyl going?

Unsold records help charity

“Everything is given a second life or new purpose, so there is very little waste”, he said.

Even records he can’t sell in the shop find a new use by being passed to charity.

In 2021, the then MP Drew Hendry lodged a motion in the House of Commons praising Union Vinyl for donating unsold records to Oxfam which raised £3,400.

A recent donation raised a further £1,000 for the charity.

Market Brae Steps in Inverness where Nigel started collecting at a previous record shop.

The attraction of vinyl, Nigel believes, is multi-layered.

“It does sound better, it’s not sterile. A lot of people buying vinyl albums now are those who got rid of them to buy CDs and are now trying to buy back the vinyl records.

“We have regular customers. It’s a drug for some people.

“We have some who ask us to take the price off the sleeves so their wives don’t know what they’ve spent.

“Others have got a new turntable and come in and say ‘I’ve got a gift voucher to buy a new record. I haven’t done this since I was 12.’”

“I find people want classic rock. But if I have a collection of punk and Indy records it flies out the door with people of a certain age.”

Vinyl revival nights

As well as in the shops, Nigel’s collection of around 1,000 albums – “all bangers” – are also used in his DJ sets at vinyl revival nights.

He said: “We don’t walk up there with a laptop and memory stick. We go carrying boxes of vinyl and turntables.”

Vinyl records by David Bowie started Nigel’s interest in collecting. Image: Shutterstock.

The shop also supports local artists and stocks their vinyl albums without taking any money from their sales.

For Nigel, the childhood passion for music and collecting is still present decades on.

“I don’t do it for the money, but for the love of it. It’s a hobby that became a job, but it’s still a hobby.

“There are lots of records still to find. There’s always a collectable to be had.”

