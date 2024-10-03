Inverness has just ONE police house left – and it’s up for sale

Inverness will soon have no police houses with just one remaining in the city – and even that is earmarked to be sold.

Homes for police officers were once a common sight in the city and the region.

But their falling numbers has raised concerns about the future of policing in some communities.

There are also fears it could affect recruiting and retaining police officers in rural areas.

How have number of houses fallen?

In 2007, there were 13 police houses in Inverness.

But this year there is just one Police Scotland-owned property in the Highland capital.

The solitary remaining house, in Cradlehall, has been approved for disposal.

The force says this is due to the availability of private homes to buy or rent in the city.

Across Highland and Islands Division, there were 124 police houses in 2007.

A number were attached to police stations which have since closed, so there was no requirement for the house.

There are now just 63 residential properties across the region, a mix of Police Scotland-owned and leased houses.

Of these, 22 are connected to, or in the grounds of, police stations.

New and upgraded police properties

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers working in remote and rural locations play an integral part in community life.

“It is vital we support them to remain or relocate to these areas.”

The force says under its housing strategy it provides modern, fit-for-purpose accommodation which is environmentally sustainable and which provides best value to officers and the public.

Recent investment includes four new houses bought in Orkney to replace older properties which have now been disposed of.

Existing residential properties have also been upgraded in Strontian, Gairloch and Shetland.

The spokesperson added: “Being a rural police officer is a challenging job, but it’s also incredibly rewarding.

“Having residential accommodation in some areas of Highland and Islands helps with the recruitment and retention of officers and ensures we can provide a policing service to those communities.”

‘Valid concerns’ about policing

But the Scottish Police Federation says the situation raises issues.

General secretary David Kennedy says: “The reduction in police housing in the Highlands and Islands, particularly in Inverness area, raises valid concerns about the future of policing in these communities.

“The decreasing availability of police officer-owned housing could, in time, lead to a disconnect between officers and the communities they serve, especially in more remote areas.”

Mr Kennedy says community officers have traditionally built deep relationships with the communities in which they live.

“The presence of officers residing locally fosters trust and enhances their ability to respond quickly and effectively to local issues.

“The historical reduction from providing dedicated housing, removal of rent and housing allowances, and now the charge to officers, even if believed to be justified, will inadvertently weaken this relationship.

“Recruitment and retention in rural areas like Inverness and its surrounding area and the broader Highlands and Islands is exceedingly difficult.

Officers ‘may be less willing to relocate’

Mr Kennedy says there is also a concern that police officers may be less willing to relocate without the assurance of affordable, appropriate housing, especially in high-demand rental markets.

“This could lead to a shortage of officers willing to take up posts in these areas, reducing the availability of community policing in its truest sense, where officers are embedded in and committed to the local area.

“The long-term impacts on the fabric of community policing cannot be overlooked.”

The federation previously said an occupancy charge on officers in remote areas will have a “detrimental impact” on policing.

