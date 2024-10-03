Inverness has just ONE police house left – and it’s up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness has just ONE police house left – and it’s up for sale

Fears that loss of homes for officers could harm community policing and recruitment.

By John Ross
The number of police houses in the Highlands is falling.
The number of police houses in the Highlands is falling.

Inverness will soon have no police houses with just one remaining in the city – and even that is earmarked to be sold.

Homes for police officers were once a common sight in the city and the region.

But their falling numbers has raised concerns about the future of policing in some communities.

There are also fears it could affect recruiting and retaining police officers in rural areas.

How have number of houses fallen?

In 2007, there were 13 police houses in Inverness.

But this year there is just one Police Scotland-owned property in the Highland capital.

The solitary remaining house, in Cradlehall, has been approved for disposal.

The force says this is due to the availability of private homes to buy or rent in the city.

Inverness could soon have no police houses, with the last remaining property being sold off

Across Highland and Islands Division, there were 124 police houses in 2007.

A number were attached to police stations which have since closed, so there was no requirement for the house.

There are now just 63 residential properties across the region, a mix of Police Scotland-owned and leased houses.

Of these, 22 are connected to, or in the grounds of, police stations.

New and upgraded police properties

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers working in remote and rural locations play an integral part in community life.

“It is vital we support them to remain or relocate to these areas.”

The force says under its housing strategy it provides modern, fit-for-purpose accommodation which is environmentally sustainable and which provides best value to officers and the public.

Recent investment includes four new houses bought in Orkney to replace older properties which have now been disposed of.

Existing residential properties have also been upgraded in Strontian, Gairloch and Shetland.

Police Scotland says it has invested in new and upgraded houses in parts of the Highlands and Islands. Image Shutterstock

The spokesperson added: “Being a rural police officer is a challenging job, but it’s also incredibly rewarding.

“Having residential accommodation in some areas of Highland and Islands helps with the recruitment and retention of officers and ensures we can provide a policing service to those communities.”

‘Valid concerns’ about policing

But the Scottish Police Federation says the situation raises issues.

General secretary David Kennedy says: “The reduction in police housing in the Highlands and Islands, particularly in Inverness area, raises valid concerns about the future of policing in these communities.

“The decreasing availability of police officer-owned housing could, in time, lead to a disconnect between officers and the communities they serve, especially in more remote areas.”

David Kennedy says fewer police houses raises concerns about the future of policing in parts of the Highlands including Inverness. Image PA

Mr Kennedy says community officers have traditionally built deep relationships with the communities in which they live.

“The presence of officers residing locally fosters trust and enhances their ability to respond quickly and effectively to local issues.

“The historical reduction from providing dedicated housing, removal of rent and housing allowances, and now the charge to officers, even if believed to be justified, will inadvertently weaken this relationship.

“Recruitment and retention in rural areas like Inverness and its surrounding area and the broader Highlands and Islands is exceedingly difficult.

Officers ‘may be less willing to relocate’

Mr Kennedy says there is also a concern that police officers may be less willing to relocate without the assurance of affordable, appropriate housing, especially in high-demand rental markets.

“This could lead to a shortage of officers willing to take up posts in these areas, reducing the availability of community policing in its truest sense, where officers are embedded in and committed to the local area.

“The long-term impacts on the fabric of community policing cannot be overlooked.”

The federation previously said an occupancy charge on officers in remote areas will have a “detrimental impact” on policing.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

Inverness Sheriff Court.
'Screams' from Inverness mum's home and son had 'blood on hands', jury told
Steven and Barbara Crook and Old Town Curiosities shop
Inverness antique shop owner retires after years of ‘bringing happiness’ to curious customers
Inverness Justice Centre.
Son denies New Year's Day attempted murder of elderly Inverness mum
Smoke spotted on rural road near Daviot. Image: Supplied.
Highland road to remain closed overnight following 'serious' vehicle fire near Daviot
Dobbies garden centre building with cars parked down the side.
Inverness residents react as Dobbies Garden Centre to close
Inverness Justice Centre
Highland man jailed for knife attack that sliced tendons in victim's fingers
SNP MSP John Mason SNP has said he is boycotting Barrhead Travel, after the company's boss voiced opposition to Scottish independence in 2014
A9 dualling: Glasgow MSP demands cash is shifted to housing budget instead
4
Glen Mhor co-owner Victoria Erasmus collects the prize from Justin Cooke, executive vice president of World Sustainable Travel and Hospitality Awards in Belize. Image: Heartland Media
Inverness hotel wins global hospitality award for £8m project
Dobbies have unveiled plans to close their Inshes Retail Park store. Image: Google Street View.
Dobbies to close Inverness store
Nigel Graham started Union Vinyl 10 years ago. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Union Vinyl: How an obsession for collecting records cued up a business opportunity in…

Conversation