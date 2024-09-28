71-year-old woman taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being knocked down in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

71-year-old woman taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being knocked down in Inverness

An 18-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Inverness crash.
The crash happened last night. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

A 71-year-old male driver has been taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after being knocked down by a car in Inverness last night.

An 18-year-old male, who was driving a red Mazda 3 that was involved in the collision, has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

The incident happened on Thornbush Road in the Merkinch area of the Highland capital shortly after 5.20pm on Friday, with the result closing as a result.

Inverness crash.
The road was closed as a result of the incident. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

Police are appealing for further information about the “serious collision”, which resulted in the 71-year-old pedestrian being taken to the city’s Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

The driver was not injured in the collision, with police inquiries ongoing.

Police looking to speak to driver of unidentified silver/grey car

Sergeant Calum MacAulay from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to a potential witness who was the driver of an unidentified silver or grey saloon style car which passed shortly before the incident happened, or to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.”

