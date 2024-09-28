71-year-old woman taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being knocked down in Inverness

A 71-year-old male driver has been taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after being knocked down by a car in Inverness last night.

An 18-year-old male, who was driving a red Mazda 3 that was involved in the collision, has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

The incident happened on Thornbush Road in the Merkinch area of the Highland capital shortly after 5.20pm on Friday, with the result closing as a result.

Police are appealing for further information about the “serious collision”, which resulted in the 71-year-old pedestrian being taken to the city’s Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

The driver was not injured in the collision, with police inquiries ongoing.

Police looking to speak to driver of unidentified silver/grey car

Sergeant Calum MacAulay from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to a potential witness who was the driver of an unidentified silver or grey saloon style car which passed shortly before the incident happened, or to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.”