Three in hospital following crash on A862 near Kirkhill

Three motorists have been treated in hospital following a crash on A862 near Kirkhill on the Beauly Firth.

A motorcyclist, 69, is being treated in hospital in Aberdeen, while two drivers were taken to Inverness.

The collision, which happened around 11.10am this morning, involved a Vauxhall Vectra, a Vauxhall Corsa and a Honda NC750X.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital before being transferred to Aberdeen.

He is described as being in a “stable condition”.

A 77-year-old man, the driver of a Vauxhall Vectra, and a 31-year-old woman who was driving a Vauxhall Corsa were both taken to Raigmore in Inverness.

Their condition is unknown.

Call for witnesses

Sergeant Douglas Scott of the road policing unit at Dingwall said: “Our investigation to establish the cause of the crash is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed it take place to contact us.

“If you were driving on this road around the time of the crash and have any information or have dashcam footage that may assist, please get in touch.”

Information should be passed to Police Scotland through 101 quoting reference number 1205 of 28 September.