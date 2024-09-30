Artwork, gardens or complete demolition? Readers have their say on Upper Bridge Street buildings

Most people in Inverness have a view on the prominent but controversial buildings in Upper Bridge Street.

The future of the 1960s structures are under focus again with Inverness Castle due to re-open as a major tourist attraction after a £36 million refurbishment.

The Inverness Castle Experience is expected to attract 500,000 visitors a year when it opens in 2025.

Just months from the unveiling of the new-look castle, we asked what should happen to the buildings below it.

Suggestions include using the buildings as a canvas for new artwork, creating new city centre gardens or complete demolition.

What’s happening currently with the buildings?

Highland Council bought the Upper Bridge Street buildings in a £5.2 million deal in July 2018.

While their redevelopment remains a long-term aspiration of the council, it can’t afford to redevelop or demolish the structures at present.

However, it is continuing to try to secure public and private funding to do something with such an important site.

The council’s city leader Ian Brown said Upper Bridge Street destroys the view of the castle and is the “worst building in Inverness”.

He said he would at least like the concrete blocks painted, but would be happy if they were knocked down.

City garden is a popular choice

Many comments on social media share the view of Hugh Nicol, who runs the Riverside Gallery in Bank Street.

He suggested removing the upper level to create an open air café and garden.

“Anything would be better than the current eyesore”, said one woman poster. “What about nice communal gardens?”

“The whole level should be demolished, possibly made into a green area with gardens and seating spaces”, said another.

“It could even be incorporated into the castle grounds.”

Another commenter said: “Demolition would be the best option and perhaps replace it with attractive gardens.

“If that’s not going happen, for whatever reason, at least paint the thing in a bright colour rather than that horrible grey pebbledash”.

Another contributor had a more artistic suggestion: “Turn it into something bright and a good focal talking point.

“Commission street artists to come up with something creative that represents the city to replace that horrible grey canvas.”

‘Demolition would be an improvement’

Some posts are more to the point; “Needs to go, you can’t put lipstick on a pig”, said one.

“Take it down and leave the area empty”, said another.

Others on a similar theme include “Demolish it”, “erase it, (a) monstrosity”, and “Just knock it down, it is an eyesore”.

As well as: “We can only hope it possibly is built with RAAC and will be demolished.”

One poster adds: “It is unbelievable that a monstrosity such as this concrete brick was ever given planning permission given the obstruction to the view of such a landmark building.

“Demolition would be a phenomenal aesthetic improvement.”

But not everyone is against Upper Bridge Street.

One post reads: “I love it, bit brutalist and it’s been there forever. Leave it alone.”

