Prime city centre spot up for grabs as former Barclays bank in Inverness goes on sale

The period property is located at Union Street.

View of the outside of the former Barclays Bank in Inverness.
The Union Street premises, formerly home to Barclays Inverness has hit the market. Image: Supplied by Barclays
By Michelle Henderson

A period property once home to Barclays Bank in Inverness has hit the market.

Customers have been left facing a 100-mile journey to reach their nearest branch in the north-east after the city centre location shut for good.

Dwindling customer numbers was one of the reasons cited for the closure, which came into effect from May.

With all traces of the branch now removed from the Union Street premises, property agents have listed the space for sale.

The asking price is set at £370,000.

Former Inverness bank to get new lease of life

Covering more than 2,000 square feet, the Victorian retail property is full of charm and character.

Encompassed on the ground floor of the corner three-storey building, the property benefits from five ornate period windows.

The sizeable premises also benefits from a large basement space.

Estate agents have described the lot as a “flexible space” which would either be suitable for retail or office use.

picture showing brick wall and front door of Union Street premises.
The bank closed the branch in May due to a decline in footfall. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.

The category B-listed building, located on the corner of Drummond Street, was originally constructed for the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The land was previously home to the Union Street U.P Church.

Barclays Inverness was once a bustling business in the city centre.

However, dwindling footfall left the branch facing the axe.

Bosses said less than 10 customers were using the Inverness branch regularly to conduct their banking.

Meanwhile, in 2022, they claimed 96% of people using the branch also banked using their app.

The premises is not the only interesting site up for sale.

Arnold Clark showroom goes on the market

Around 1.3-miles away, Arnold Clark‘s Harbour Road showroom and workshop – home to the firm’s Renault and Dacia dealerships – has been listed for sale.

However, bosses have stressed they have no plans to close the store.

