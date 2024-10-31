Inverness Missing teens last seen at Inverness Train Station on Wednesday ‘traced’ Police had issued an urgent appeal to find Kayla Munro, 15 and Koby Watts, 13. By Ross Hempseed October 31 2024, 6:18 pm October 31 2024, 6:18 pm Share Missing teens last seen at Inverness Train Station on Wednesday ‘traced’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6618172/missing-teens-inverness-train-station-traced/ Copy Link 0 comment Kayla Munro and Koby Watts. Image: Police Scotland. Two teenagers who had been reported missing in Inverness have been traced by police. Kayla Munro, 15 and Koby Watts, 13 had been missing since Wednesday October 30 around 5.30pm. They were last seen at Inverness Train Station. Officers had issued an urgent appeal to trace the children. In a short statement issued today, a spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “They’ve both been traced. “
