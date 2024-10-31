Missing teens last seen at Inverness Train Station on Wednesday ‘traced’

Two teenagers who had been reported missing in Inverness have been traced by police.

Kayla Munro, 15 and Koby Watts, 13 had been missing since Wednesday October 30 around 5.30pm.

They were last seen at Inverness Train Station.

Officers had issued an urgent appeal to trace the children.

In a short statement issued today, a spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “They’ve both been traced. “