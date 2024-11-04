Travel chaos as trains between Inverness and Elgin cancelled due to ‘multiple train faults’

Several trains between Inverness and Elgin have been cancelled.

ScotRail first said that the disruption was due to a train fault between the Highland capital and the Moray town.

However, the latest information on the incident reveals it has been caused by “multiple train faults” with the fleet at Inverness.

Trains running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The Scottish Government-owned operator said disruption is expected to last until the end of today.

Trains between Inverness and Elgin cancelled for the whole day

Initially, the operator had cancelled a a total of 12 trains.

However, the number of cancellations has now been reduced to seven.

