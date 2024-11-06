Cops say Inverness flooded with ‘endless supply of drug foot soldiers’ from Birmingham, Liverpool and London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cops say Inverness flooded with ‘endless supply of drug foot soldiers’ from Birmingham, Liverpool and London

Police are battling with drug gangs "every week" - and that trying to chase them is like a game of "whack-a-mole".

One cop standing as another kneels beside him as police tape cordons of the area.
Highland cops say that they are dealing with up to "six to nine" criminal gangs in Inverness. Image: BBC
By Graham Fleming

Inverness police say they are battling gangs from Birmingham, Liverpool and London “every week” in an ongoing war against drugs.

Highland cops say that they are dealing with up to “six to nine” criminal gangs sending “foot soldiers” to Inverness to peddle drugs on regular basis.

They also revealed that each county lines gang operating out of Inverness is estimated to be making around £4,000 each day from selling illegal substances.

Police officer stands with police dogs on the side of the road with hills in the background.
Police laid bare the scale of the operation they are facing during the latest episode of Highland Cops, Image: BBC.

A detective even compared the problem to a game of “whack-a-mole”, trying to describe the futility of chasing them.

Cops delved into the alarming situation on the latest episode of Highland Cops, which aired on BBC Scotland.

The show featured the county lines drug epidemic which has taken further hold in Inverness, bringing increased violence and drug deaths.

‘Drugs have taken hold of Inverness’

Detective Constable Duncan Birse laid out the extent of the problem.

He said: “Being born and bred in the Highlands I assume most folk associate Inverness with the Loch Ness Monster and whisky.

“Probably most folk are unaware that actually we have a massive issue here with county lines drug dealing gangs.

“We are looking at six to nine groups operating at any one time from Liverpool or London or Birmingham.

DC Duncan Birse. Image: BBC Scotland

“They will take over a vulnerable person’s house and use multiple addresses within the space of one day to avoid police detection.

“As a born and bred Invernessian it actually really sickens me that these county lines groups have taken such a hold of my home town.

“We can execute search warrants every week but sometimes it feels like you’re playing whack-a-mole. It does feel like these groups seem to have this endless supply of foot soldiers who can keep coming to Inverness to deal drugs.

“It’s something that we’re battling every week.”

Inverness drug issues ‘getting bigger and bigger’

The programme also follows officers intercepting a package of crack cocaine worth more than £15,000.

Officers can also be seen raiding homes and dealing with a local man who died of a drug overdose.

DC Birse added that the actions of the gangs are contributing to Scotland’s drug death rates which are the highest in Europe.

He added: “As the number of county lines groups are increasing that would suggest that the demand is increasing. Unfortunately what we are seeing is that the numbers of drug addicts are on the increase.

Three police officers, dressed in their uniform, stand with their arms crossed as mountains tower over them in the background.
The episode follows police in their crackdown against drugs. Image: BBC

“I am meeting more drug users with each week that passes that I’m in this team.

“I do feel that the drugs issue is just getting bigger and bigger.

“We are strongly committed to try to make a difference in the war against drugs.”

Police Scotland’s North Division has recently expanded its team of officers to target county lines offenders leading to a rise in arrests and convictions.

Highland Cops is available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.

