Mediterranean-style bungalow with panoramic views over Beauly Firth hits the market

The property's elevated setting allows for privacy close to Inverness city centre.

White bungalow on the crest of the brae surrounded by green grass and the Kessock Bridge in the distance.
Willojan, a two-bedroom bungalow in North Kessock, has gone on the market for £315,000. Image: Munro & Noble.
By Michelle Henderson

An idyllic bungalow overlooking the Beauly Firth has hit the market for £315,000.

Perched on a hill above North Kessock, Willojan is surrounded by natural beauty.

The Mediterranean-style two-bedroom property boasts unrivalled panoramic views overlooking the Beauly Firth, Kessock Bridge and Inverness.

Panoramic views overlooking the BEauly Firth, Kessock Bridge and Inverness.
Perched on a hill above North Kessock, the bungalow has unrivalled views overlooking the Beauly Firth, Kessock Bridge and Inverness. Image: Munro & Noble.
Views from the North Kessock property overlooking the Beauly Firth.
Views from the North Kessock property overlooking the Beauly Firth. Image: Munro & Noble.

Spectacular Beauly Firth property

Walking through the front door of the property, you are immediately welcomed into a bright sunroom.

The large beautiful arched windows offer unrestricted views over the picturesque landscape, providing the perfect for relaxation.

Proceeding through into the main property, you are welcomed into the central hallway.

Sunroom with large arched windows.
The bay windows in the sunroom offer unrestricted views of the surrounding landscape. Image: Munro & Noble.
Large patio doors and window from sitting room.
The large patio doors offer picturesque views from the comfort of the sitting room. Image: Munro & Noble.

To the left lies the large sitting room.

The open fire makes the space feel cosy and inviting, while the large patio doors allow for direct access and sightlines of the eye-catching exterior views.

Leading off from the lounge is a small dining area connecting to the spacious modern kitchen.

The white cabinets and wooden worktop make the space feel clean and fresh, with plenty of natural daylight streaming in from the large windows, facing the rear of the property.

The space is perfect for those who love to cook and enjoy entertaining at big family gatherings.

Open kitchen space with white units and wood worktops.
The large kitchen offers the perfect setting for those who love to cook. Image: Munro & Noble.
View of white hallway with light brown carpet with doors leading off.
The main hall provides access to all areas of the single-storey property. Image: Munro & Noble.

A utility room and vestibule lie to the rear of the single-storey property alongside a small toilet.

Across the hall, lies the first of two bedrooms.

The large arch windows make the room feel spacious and bright as natural light floods in from the garden outside.

The built-in wardrobe offers ample storage space for all your essentials.

Down the hall, you’ll find the large family bathroom, featuring both a bath and shower and a large vanity wash hand basin.

The large arch windows showcase the sheer scale of the room, with a multi-coloured tiled floor adding character to the neutral space.

Completing the property’s floor plan is the main bedroom.

The large family bathroom features both a bath and shower and a large vanity wash hand basin.
The large family bathroom features both a bath and shower and a large vanity wash hand basin. Image: Munro & Noble.
The bedroom has direct access to the main family bathroom, accompanied by its own built-in wardrobe.
The main bedroom has direct access to the main family bathroom, accompanied by its own built-in wardrobe. Image: Munro & Noble.

The large windows to the front of the property offer stunning views overlooking the firth towards South Kessock and beyond.

The bedroom has direct access to the main family bathroom, accompanied by its own built-in wardrobe.

Panoramic views provide perfect backdrop for North Kessock bungalow

Outdoors, the property lies within 0.68 acres of pristine garden grounds.

Its elevated position provides a secluded and tranquil setting, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The North Kessock property is accessed by a paved driveway, leading off Old Craigton Road, towards a single garage.

Garden area with mature trees and a green house along the boundary hedge.
The large outdoor space is scattered with mature trees and plants, with a greenhouse situated along the boundary. Image: Munro & Noble.
White bungalow sits amidst the trees and green with blue skies towering over the property.
The property lies within 0.68 acres of pristine garden grounds. Image: Munro & Noble.

Hedging borders the property line providing privacy in the vast outdoor space.

The large outdoor space is scattered with mature trees and plants, with a greenhouse situated along the boundary.

On the doorstep, you’ll have access to the waterfront nearby as well as a range of local amenities, including a village hall, shop, Post Office, hotel and cafe, as well as a local primary school.

The RNLI Kessock Lifeboat station also lies a short distance away, along the banks of the firth.

Set in the heart of an idyllic community, the Highland property is the perfect escape for anyone looking for privacy just a stone’s throw away from the bustling city centre.

White bungalow with hedging and trees bordering the property.
The bungalow is perched on the top of a hill, overlooking North Kessock. Image: Munro & Noble.

 

