Mediterranean-style bungalow with panoramic views over Beauly Firth hits the market

An idyllic bungalow overlooking the Beauly Firth has hit the market for £315,000.

Perched on a hill above North Kessock, Willojan is surrounded by natural beauty.

The Mediterranean-style two-bedroom property boasts unrivalled panoramic views overlooking the Beauly Firth, Kessock Bridge and Inverness.

Spectacular Beauly Firth property

Walking through the front door of the property, you are immediately welcomed into a bright sunroom.

The large beautiful arched windows offer unrestricted views over the picturesque landscape, providing the perfect for relaxation.

Proceeding through into the main property, you are welcomed into the central hallway.

To the left lies the large sitting room.

The open fire makes the space feel cosy and inviting, while the large patio doors allow for direct access and sightlines of the eye-catching exterior views.

Leading off from the lounge is a small dining area connecting to the spacious modern kitchen.

The white cabinets and wooden worktop make the space feel clean and fresh, with plenty of natural daylight streaming in from the large windows, facing the rear of the property.

The space is perfect for those who love to cook and enjoy entertaining at big family gatherings.

A utility room and vestibule lie to the rear of the single-storey property alongside a small toilet.

Across the hall, lies the first of two bedrooms.

The large arch windows make the room feel spacious and bright as natural light floods in from the garden outside.

The built-in wardrobe offers ample storage space for all your essentials.

Down the hall, you’ll find the large family bathroom, featuring both a bath and shower and a large vanity wash hand basin.

The large arch windows showcase the sheer scale of the room, with a multi-coloured tiled floor adding character to the neutral space.

Completing the property’s floor plan is the main bedroom.

The large windows to the front of the property offer stunning views overlooking the firth towards South Kessock and beyond.

The bedroom has direct access to the main family bathroom, accompanied by its own built-in wardrobe.

Panoramic views provide perfect backdrop for North Kessock bungalow

Outdoors, the property lies within 0.68 acres of pristine garden grounds.

Its elevated position provides a secluded and tranquil setting, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The North Kessock property is accessed by a paved driveway, leading off Old Craigton Road, towards a single garage.

Hedging borders the property line providing privacy in the vast outdoor space.

The large outdoor space is scattered with mature trees and plants, with a greenhouse situated along the boundary.

On the doorstep, you’ll have access to the waterfront nearby as well as a range of local amenities, including a village hall, shop, Post Office, hotel and cafe, as well as a local primary school.

The RNLI Kessock Lifeboat station also lies a short distance away, along the banks of the firth.

Set in the heart of an idyllic community, the Highland property is the perfect escape for anyone looking for privacy just a stone’s throw away from the bustling city centre.