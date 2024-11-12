YiaYias Little Kitchen: a culinary journey from Greece to Inverness (via Germany)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Inverness

YiaYias Little Kitchen: a culinary journey from Greece to Inverness (via Germany)

A love of cooking inspired Eva to open the city's first Greek takeaway.

CR0050685 John Ross, Inverness. Eva Tagari for a North Project Surviving or Thriving business feature series at Yiayias Little Kitchen, Inverness, a Greek take away. 6th October '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CR0050685 John Ross, Inverness. Eva Tagari for a North Project Surviving or Thriving business feature series at Yiayias Little Kitchen, Inverness, a Greek take away. 6th October '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By John Ross

First night nerves for her new business quickly disappeared for Evangelia Tagari when the orders started flooding in.

Her authentic Greek takeaway, the first in Inverness, took off immediately with demand far outstripping her expectations.

YiaYias Little Kitchen, based at the Raigmore Motel, opened in August and on its first night Evangelia cooked more than 100 orders by herself.

Greek grandmothers inspired business name

“It was crazy. I honestly never thought it would be that busy, but the phone did not stop ringing.

“I wasn’t sure who would come, maybe some friends and family, and I’d get maybe 20 orders over the weekend.”

YiaYias Little Kitchen is the only Greek takeaway in Inverness

The journey to a new takeaway in Inverness took Evangelia, known as Eva, from her home city of Thessaloniki, Greece’s gastronomic capital, via Germany.

Her parents ran a Greek restaurant in Nuremberg for more than 25 years and helping them at weekends gave her the cooking bug.

Summer holidays spent with both her grandmothers (Yiayias) also helped develop her love for food and Greek traditions, and eventually inspired the name of the business.

In 2020, during Covid, she started a food blog, sharing her favourite Greek recipes, but her dream of one day opening her own business was still a long way away.

‘We wanted something new’

Having studied economics and law at university, she was more used to working on million-Euro sales deals with major car manufacturers.

In 2016 she met her husband-to-be James Mackenzie, the Inverness-born singer songwriter, who was touring Germany with Runrig.

The pair maintained a long-distance relationship before getting married and then moved to Scotland in 2023.

“We decided after we got married we wanted something new.

“I worked for six years in the automotive industry and it was very stressful.

“I always wanted to open my own restaurant. I didn’t want to take the risk before, but with a new start I thought ‘why not, what do you have to lose?’

The business is based at the Raigmore Motel in Inverness. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I looked for over a year for a location, but found it hard due to the costs and being a new business.

“I got sick of waiting around so thought about a dark kitchen (premises that sell meals exclusively through delivery), and when I got offered the chance at the Raigmore Motel it was ideal.”

She added: “My family thought I was crazy as they know how hard it can be in the business.

“But they accepted it and said it’s OK as long as I’m happy.

Takeaway boosted by Greek holidays

“Having your own business is still stressful but it’s a different kind of stress.

“Cooking makes me happy and I flourish with stress in the kitchen.”

Eva puts some of the early success of the takeaway down to people who have visited Greece and want an authentic taste of the country.

“A lot of customers are people who love Greece as a holiday destination.

“But there are also those who have never been but are curious about Greek cuisine.

“It’s very healthy, Mediterranean food, with lots of vegetables and olive oil. I do a lot of vegan dishes too which are going down well.”

The takeaway is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Eva’s food is a mix of locally-sourced ingredients and those imported from her homeland, including olive oil, feta cheese and spices.

She now has three staff helping to regularly send out up to 120 orders in a weekend with 89% of orders coming from return customers.

There are plans to start a deli box of Greek goods to order via the website next year.

And there will be a Christmas hamper giveaway in December, with the winner picked randomly from customer emails.

‘My dream is having my own restaurant or cafe’

YiaYias Little Kitchen currently opens each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4pm.

Eva also works part-time from home dealing with English and German-speaking customers of prestige perfume brand Byredo.

But the longer-term dream is still to work full-time cooking her own food.

“The plan is to have my own premises in the next year or two. My dream is to have a restaurant or café.

Eva imports many of her ingredients from Greece

“There are so many places in Inverness that do traditional Scottish food, so I’d like to do something different and in line with my Greek heritage.”

Conversation