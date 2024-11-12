Future of Dobbies Inverness to be decided next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Future of Dobbies Inverness to be decided next month

Bosses are due to appear in court to approve their restructuring plans.

By Michelle Henderson
Facade of Dobbies and Tesco Extra in Inverness.
Dobbies in Inverness is set to close by the end of the year. Image: Google Street View.

The future of Dobbies Inverness will be decided next month as dozens of jobs hang in the balance.

The Inshes Retail Park store has been earmarked for closure as part of the firm’s restructuring plan.

Bosses are due to appear in court on December 9 to finalise the restructuring plan.

If approved, the Inverness store would be one of 17 to get the axe. 

A total of 33 people are at risk of losing their jobs if the shutters come down for good.

No date has been set if the store should indeed close.

However, officials have stressed operations would cease by the end of the year.

View of Dobbies Inverness entrance from inside Tesco Extra store.
Dobbies Garden Centre in Inverness is one of 17 earmarked for closure. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Dobbies bosses to attend hearing to finalise restructuring plans

The retailer has been feeling the pinch after being hit by  “uneconomical rent costs.”

Bosses created an action plan with hopes of returning the “business to profitability.”

In their initial statement, a Dobbies spokesperson said; “We are implementing a Restructuring Plan to address historically uneconomical rent costs and to create a strong platform to return our business to profitability, access future investment, and to ensure a sustainable, long-term future for Dobbies.

“We are sorry to confirm that this includes the closure of our Inverness store. Subject to the Restructuring Plan being approved, we expect this store to cease trading by the end of the year. Until that time, the store will remain open as usual.”

In just four weeks, bosses will attend a hearing to formalise the restructuring plan creditors have been voting on, leaving hundreds of people across the UK searching for work.

Affected staff in Inverness have been thrown a lifeline thanks to bosses at neighbouring Tesco Extra. 

Staff have vowed to provide roles to Dobbies workers, with a combination of full-time and part-time work up for grabs.

Conversation