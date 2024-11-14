Good news: Inverness trains are the least delayed in Scotland. Bad news: ONE in THREE are still late

ScotRail services in Inverness are less likely to be hit with delays than the rest of the country with only one in three arriving late, figures have revealed.

Official statistics show the number of services running late in the Highland capital during the last decade has steadily decreased.

It means 68.6% of ScotRail trains in Inverness now arrive exactly on time, up from 59% in 2015 and well above the current national average of 57.8%.

However, when trains are delayed to the city, they are more likely to be hit with waits of more than five minutes when compared to the rest of the country.

The Press and Journal has analysed the performance of ScotRail trains in Inverness against its own timetable.

In full: How ScotRail is performing in Inverness

ScotRail statistics have revealed the number of trains arriving in Inverness with delays of more than one minute and more than five minutes.

Figures show 68.6% of ScotRail trains arrive in Inverness on time, higher than the national average of 57.8%.

The number of Inverness trains arriving on time has increased from 59% in 2015.

Statistics show 15.7% of ScotRail trains in Inverness have delays of more than five minutes, higher than the national average of 9.5%.

The number of Inverness trains with delays of more than five minutes has decreased from 21.5% in 2015.

‘Miracle trains arrive in Inverness on time’

Trains to Inverness from Aberdeen, the north and the Central Belt all face the same challenges of large sections of single-track line.

It means delays for one train can lead to knock-on effects through the timetable as other services can be forced to wait to for passing opportunities on specific sections.

Campaign group Friends of the Far North Line has repeatedly called for more passing loops to make trains more reliable.

Convener Ian Budd said: “Given the fact that Inverness has three railways terminating at its station, all of which are mostly or entirely single-track with passing places, it’s something of a miracle that ScotRail manages to keep to the timetable as well as it does.

“Successive UK and Scottish governments have let the Highlands down by not remedying this situation.”

ScotRail working to reduce Inverness delays

ScotRail says it is continuing work to improve rail services across the Highlands, but has stressed some delays are unavoidable due to weather, track defects and other isues.

The operator is currently running a recruitment drive for skilled engineers at its Inverness depot to repair and overhaul its trains.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail’s service delivery director, said crews were working “flat out” to make services reliable and safe.

He said: “While it’s encouraging to see performance levels moving in the right direction, we know there’s more work to be done.

“Our focus is building on the hard work of our people to deliver the safe and reliable railway that our customers expect and deserve, and to encourage more people to travel by train instead of using the car.”

Read more about ScotRail trains in Inverness