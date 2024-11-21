Inverness funeral home plans SCRAPPED to make way for new place of worship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Inverness funeral home plans SCRAPPED to make way for new place of worship

John Fraser and Son were granted permission back in 2019 to construct a new premises on Culduthel Avenue.

By Michelle Henderson
Artist impression of white building with black roof, with parking and trees located around it.
Developers say the premises will be a place for every member of the community. Image: Supplied.

Plans for a new Inverness funeral home have been axed to make way for a new place of worship.

Developers are proposing to construct a new Kingdom Hall building on Culduthel Avenue.

Holding a capacity of 150, the single-storey structure would provide a new place of worship for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Inverness.

The development has been earmarked for construction on land, which was due to home a new funeral parlour.

John Fraser and Son were granted permission back in 2019 to expand their empire and construct new premises on Culduthel Avenue.

Artist impression of a white building with black roof surrounded by parking bays.
The Inverness premises have been designed to hold a capacity of 150 people. Image: Supplied.

Last year, Vicki Fraser applied to renew their planning permission and was granted the green light.

However, more than 12 months on, it seems plans for the venture have been scrapped to make way for a new place of worship.

The funeral home owners were served with a service of notice in October last year concerning the land ownership by the new developer WT Britain WTBTS Jones.

Inverness Jehovah’s Witnesses could relocate to new building if approved

Developers are seeking full planning approval from the Highland Council to create a space “open to all” members of the community.

A statement in the planning documentation reads: ” The new Kingdom Hall building is open to all members of the public.”

It also states that the building may be used for weddings and funerals.

The hall will be the second of its kind in the city.

The congregation currently meets at their hall, within the Bales Buildings on Argyle Street.

However’s understood, meetings would be relocated to the new premises.

Floor plans showing auditorium to the left and amenities and the lobby to the right.
Floor plans included in the planning application show the scale of the development. Image: Supplied.

New Kingdom Hall floorplan

If approved, the overgrown site would be transformed to make way for the development.

The hall will feature a 120-seat auditorium.

Guests will be led through the entrance into the lobby, where you will find a store and a 32-seat classroom.

There will also be a multi-purpose room and bathroom facilities.

Plans propose 30 car parking spaces with three spaces allocated to accessible parking at the entrance area of the building.

Cts Traffic and Transport Ltd surveyed the potential traffic implications of the new development, concluding it to be an “acceptable development.”

