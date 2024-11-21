Inverness funeral home plans SCRAPPED to make way for new place of worship

Plans for a new Inverness funeral home have been axed to make way for a new place of worship.

Developers are proposing to construct a new Kingdom Hall building on Culduthel Avenue.

Holding a capacity of 150, the single-storey structure would provide a new place of worship for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Inverness.

The development has been earmarked for construction on land, which was due to home a new funeral parlour.

John Fraser and Son were granted permission back in 2019 to expand their empire and construct new premises on Culduthel Avenue.

Last year, Vicki Fraser applied to renew their planning permission and was granted the green light.

However, more than 12 months on, it seems plans for the venture have been scrapped to make way for a new place of worship.

The funeral home owners were served with a service of notice in October last year concerning the land ownership by the new developer WT Britain WTBTS Jones.

Inverness Jehovah’s Witnesses could relocate to new building if approved

Developers are seeking full planning approval from the Highland Council to create a space “open to all” members of the community.

A statement in the planning documentation reads: ” The new Kingdom Hall building is open to all members of the public.”

It also states that the building may be used for weddings and funerals.

The hall will be the second of its kind in the city.

The congregation currently meets at their hall, within the Bales Buildings on Argyle Street.

However’s understood, meetings would be relocated to the new premises.

New Kingdom Hall floorplan

If approved, the overgrown site would be transformed to make way for the development.

The hall will feature a 120-seat auditorium.

Guests will be led through the entrance into the lobby, where you will find a store and a 32-seat classroom.

There will also be a multi-purpose room and bathroom facilities.

Plans propose 30 car parking spaces with three spaces allocated to accessible parking at the entrance area of the building.

Cts Traffic and Transport Ltd surveyed the potential traffic implications of the new development, concluding it to be an “acceptable development.”