Owner of Wee Whisk Cafe in Inverness announces closure ‘with a heavy heart’

A popular Inverness cafe has closed its doors this week.

Wee Whisk Cafe, which opened near Raigmore Hospital earlier this year, will remain closed at least until the end of the year.

Owner Nyomi Dixon opened the small Culcabock Road establishment in April, a month before closing her city-centre venue Whisk Cafe on Queensgate.

Ms Dixon then said that she made the decision because the city-centre is “not the place it used to be”.

She explained she would be focusing on her new venture Wee Wisk, which offered a cozy place to sit in and a takeaway menu.

However, the Evanton-born businesswoman has now been forced to close Wee Whisk as well, citing the rising cost of living.

She also shared that the impending arrival of her baby played a role in the difficult decision.

Inverness Wee Whisk Cafe closes

Ms Dixon shared a post on the cafe’s Facebook this morning.

It reads: “It’s with a heavy heart after a lot of thought and back and forth with everything we have decided to shut Wee Whisk for the rest of the year at least.

“It has been an incredibly hard year and savings only go so far unfortunately the overheads are just far too high compared to the incoming which forces our hand.

“Going off to have a baby would mean finding staff and there is no room for another payroll.

“I haven’t taken a wage this year to try and make it work but it just doesn’t no matter what we try.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank every single customer that has supported my dream the last five years but it’s now time to focus on the most precious gift and dream of all time.”