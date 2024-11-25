Owner of Wee Whisk Cafe in Inverness announces closure ‘with a heavy heart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Owner of Wee Whisk Cafe in Inverness announces closure ‘with a heavy heart’

Nyomi Dixon says that rising costs and the impending arrival of her baby have forced her hand.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Nyomi Dixon outside her former venue on Baron Taylor Street
Owner Nyomi Dixon first opened a cafe on Baron Taylor's Street. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A popular Inverness cafe has closed its doors this week.

Wee Whisk Cafe, which opened near Raigmore Hospital earlier this year, will remain closed at least until the end of the year.

Owner Nyomi Dixon opened the small Culcabock Road establishment in April, a month before closing her city-centre venue Whisk Cafe on Queensgate.

Ms Dixon then said that she made the decision because the city-centre is “not the place it used to be”.

She explained she would be focusing on her new venture Wee Wisk, which offered a cozy place to sit in and a takeaway menu.

However, the Evanton-born businesswoman has now been forced to close Wee Whisk as well, citing the rising cost of living.

She also shared that the impending arrival of her baby played a role in the difficult decision.

former Whisk Cafe on Queensgate
She closed Whisk Cafe on Queensgate in May. Image: Nyomi Dixon

Inverness Wee Whisk Cafe closes

Ms Dixon shared a post on the cafe’s Facebook this morning.

It reads: “It’s with a heavy heart after a lot of thought and back and forth with everything we have decided to shut Wee Whisk for the rest of the year at least.

“It has been an incredibly hard year and savings only go so far unfortunately the overheads are just far too high compared to the incoming which forces our hand.

“Going off to have a baby would mean finding staff and there is no room for another payroll.

“I haven’t taken a wage this year to try and make it work but it just doesn’t no matter what we try.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank every single customer that has supported my dream the last five years but it’s now time to focus on the most precious gift and dream of all time.”

