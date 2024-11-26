Inverness drivers prepare for lane closures and 30mph speed limit on A9 as three-week roadworks begin

Motorists crossing the Kessock Bridge in Inverness will experience three weeks of disruption next month as footpath improvements are made.

Starting Monday, December 2, one lane of the northbound carriageway will be closed to allow Bear Scotland to widen the footpath.

The work will take place along the A9 between the Kessock Bridge and the North Kessock junction.

The project will involve expanding and resurfacing a section of the shared-use footway, which is part of National Cycle Route 1. Additionally, upgrades will be made to the existing safety barrier.

The works are expected to be complete by Friday, December 20.

Lane closure and 30mph speed limit on A9 near Kessock Bridge

Bosses stress the venture will help make the footway safer and more accessible.

During the period, the northbound carriageway will be reduced to a single carriageway between 7am and 3.30pm each day.

No works will be carried out on weekends.

Accompanying the road closure will be a reduction in the speed limit from 50mph to 30mph.

The upgrades will complement works completed on the route in January.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative, said: “These works are part of an ongoing commitment to improve safety, quality, and comfort for people choosing to walk, wheel, or cycle on the A9.

“This phase of the project will see improvements to a short section of footway and upgrading a length of safety barrier. These upgrades will provide a continuous, high-quality route between North Kessock Junction and Kessock Bridge.

“The traffic management is essential to keep roadworkers and road users safe during this project as our teams will be working on the nearside verge. However, we will do all we can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.”