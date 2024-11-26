Inverness drivers prepare for lane closures and 30mph speed limit on A9 as three-week roadworks begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Inverness drivers prepare for lane closures and 30mph speed limit on A9 as three-week roadworks begin

Work is taking place between the Kessock Bridge and North Kessock junction.

By Michelle Henderson
Kessock Bridge in the dark with white and red stream lights showing passing cars
The northbound lane of the Kessock Bridge will be reduced to one lane and a 30mph speed limit from December 2. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Motorists crossing the Kessock Bridge in Inverness will experience three weeks of disruption next month as footpath improvements are made.

Starting Monday, December 2, one lane of the northbound carriageway will be closed to allow Bear Scotland to widen the footpath.

The work will take place along the A9 between the Kessock Bridge and the North Kessock junction.

The project will involve expanding and resurfacing a section of the shared-use footway, which is part of National Cycle Route 1. Additionally, upgrades will be made to the existing safety barrier.

The works are expected to be complete by Friday, December 20.

A view of the tree lined and empty A9 northbound with vehicles approaching from the distance.
Disruption is disruption expected between the Kessock Bridge and North Kessock Junction. Image: Google Maps.

Lane closure and 30mph speed limit on A9 near Kessock Bridge

Bosses stress the venture will help make the footway safer and more accessible.

During the period, the northbound carriageway will be reduced to a single carriageway between 7am and 3.30pm each day.

No works will be carried out on weekends.

Accompanying the road closure will be a reduction in the speed limit from 50mph to 30mph.

The upgrades will complement works completed on the route in January.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative, said: “These works are part of an ongoing commitment to improve safety, quality, and comfort for people choosing to walk, wheel, or cycle on the A9.

“This phase of the project will see improvements to a short section of footway and upgrading a length of safety barrier. These upgrades will provide a continuous, high-quality route between North Kessock Junction and Kessock Bridge.

“The traffic management is essential to keep roadworkers and road users safe during this project as our teams will be working on the nearside verge. However, we will do all we can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.”

