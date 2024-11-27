Inverness train station staff ‘refused to work’ after fuel spill made working conditions ‘impossible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness train station staff ‘refused to work’ after fuel spill made working conditions ‘impossible’

200 litres was accidentally spilled, causing major disruption to services on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

By Graham Fleming
Trains were cancelled due to the disruption. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rail workers at Inverness train station had to be evacuated after fumes filled a nearby signalling centre following a diesel spill.

The incident, which involved around 200 litres of fuel being accidentally spilled at the station, led to major disruptions to services on Tuesday night.

As a result, trains to and from Aberdeen, Perth, Kyle of Lochalsh, Wick, and Thurso were delayed or cancelled.

The Press and Journal has learned that some workers employed at the station refused to work on Wednesday morning.

We were told by a source who wanted to remain anonymous that the fumes made working conditions “impossible”.

Workers had to be evacuated after the spill yesterday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The spill is believed to have happened during the refuelling of a train. Diesel fumes then spread into the nearby signalling centre, located close to the tracks on Longman Road.

It is also understood that Network Rail staff are still on site as of Wednesday evening, carrying out additional work to ensure a safe working environment.

Network Rail apologises after Inverness train station oil spill

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Following the diesel fuel leak at Inverness signalling centre, our teams have been able to clear the area and we were in a position to fully re-open the lines to all trains from around 11.30am.

“We would like to apologise for the disruption caused and thank our customers and rail passengers for their patience while our team tackled the incident.

“This has allowed us to restore services as soon as it was safe to do so.”

Union RMT Scotland have been contacted for comment, but The Press and Journal has not yet received a response.

 

Conversation