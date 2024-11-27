Inverness train station staff ‘refused to work’ after fuel spill made working conditions ‘impossible’

Rail workers at Inverness train station had to be evacuated after fumes filled a nearby signalling centre following a diesel spill.

The incident, which involved around 200 litres of fuel being accidentally spilled at the station, led to major disruptions to services on Tuesday night.

As a result, trains to and from Aberdeen, Perth, Kyle of Lochalsh, Wick, and Thurso were delayed or cancelled.

The Press and Journal has learned that some workers employed at the station refused to work on Wednesday morning.

We were told by a source who wanted to remain anonymous that the fumes made working conditions “impossible”.

The spill is believed to have happened during the refuelling of a train. Diesel fumes then spread into the nearby signalling centre, located close to the tracks on Longman Road.

It is also understood that Network Rail staff are still on site as of Wednesday evening, carrying out additional work to ensure a safe working environment.

Network Rail apologises after Inverness train station oil spill

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Following the diesel fuel leak at Inverness signalling centre, our teams have been able to clear the area and we were in a position to fully re-open the lines to all trains from around 11.30am.

“We would like to apologise for the disruption caused and thank our customers and rail passengers for their patience while our team tackled the incident.

“This has allowed us to restore services as soon as it was safe to do so.”

Union RMT Scotland have been contacted for comment, but The Press and Journal has not yet received a response.