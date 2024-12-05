Popular Inverness Victorian Market cafe under new management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Inverness Victorian Market cafe under new management

The incoming owners assured regulars it's business as usual.

By Michelle Henderson
View of interioer of Inverness Victorian Market with red beams on the ceiling and shops on each side.
Ambience Cafe within the Inverness Victorian Market is under new management. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A popular Inverness cafe is under new management as a market trader expands his portfolio.

Ambience has been bought over by the Paulo family, owners of the existing Cafe de Paulo.

The takeover marks the trader’s second venture within the city’s Victorian Market.

Sharing the news on social media, the proud owners expressed the cafe would be their “latest baby”.

They wrote: “The dream continues.

Juan Paulo, co-owner of Cafe de Paulo leaning on the counter wearing a burgandary apron.
Juan Paulo, co-owner of Cafe de Paulo revealed today they have bought over the Ambience Cafe nearby. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“Today, we are delighted and proud to have taken ownership of our latest “baby.” Welcome Ambience Cafe to the Paulo family.

“We look forward to settling in and getting to know all the regulars and visitors to Victorian Market Inverness.”

New owners have ‘exciting plans’ for cafe in Inverness Victorian Market

While sharing their exciting news, the new owners were quick to assure regulars that the Ambience Cafe is very much business as usual for now.

They added: “For now things will be as they were but we have some exciting plans for the future so watch this space.”

Facade of Cafe de Paulo.
Owners of the Cafe de Paulo are expanding their portfolio. Image: Supplied by Zoopla.

Café de Paulo is co-owned by Juan Paulo and opened in 2019.

Last August, their market venue was put up for sale as it was listed as an investment opportunity.

