Tributes paid to Nancy Rattray – ‘a true icon’ of the Inverness Victorian Market

The 83-year-old died peacefully in hospital on Tuesday.

By Ellie Milne
Nancy at Rattray's
Nancy pictured at her much-loved Rattray's store in 2006. Image: Alasdair Allen.

A “cherished” member of the Inverness market family has died at the age of 83.

Nancy Rattray took over her family’s store at the Victorian Market in 1966 and quickly became one of the most recognisable faces in the city.

She ran her beloved joke shop and brightened the day of many a customer over the next 54 years.

The “icon” of the market decided to hang up her retail hat in August 2020 ahead of renovations taking place.

Nancy Rattray
Nancy outside her popular joke shop at the Victorian Market in Inverness. Image: Victorian Market Inverness/Facebook.

Rattray’s – and its front woman – have been fondly remembered in the years since and a number of people have shared their memories in the days since Nancy’s passing.

The 83-year-old had spent several weeks receiving care at Raigmore Hospital when she peacefully died on Tuesday, December 11.

Nancy Rattray remembered in Inverness

Those at the Victorian Market, where she was a staple for more than half a century, said she left a “lasting impression” on everyone she met.

In a statement, they said: “Today, we reflect with sadness on the loss of Nancy Rattray, a cherished member of The Victorian Market family.

Nancy Rattray holding a shop local sign
Nancy pictured in 2018, a couple of years before her retirement. Image: Inverness City Centre BID/Facebook.

“Nancy was a true icon of the Market, running her beloved joke shop for over half a century. Her warmth, wit, and incredible sense of humor left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

“Generations of locals and visitors alike have fond memories of her shop, where laughter was always guaranteed.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Nancy. Thank you for the joy you brought to so many.”

‘A true legend of Inverness’

Inverness City Centre BID also paid tribute, writing: “We were very sorry to hear of the passing of Nancy Rattray.

“A true legend of Inverness, Nancy brought joy to countless people over the years. Her iconic joke shop in the Victorian Market was a cherished destination, spreading smiles and laughter to everyone who visited.

Nancy Rattray outside store
Nancy, pictured in 2006, worked at the Victorian Market for more than half a century. Image: Alasdair Allen.

“Nancy will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. RIP Nancy.”

Nancy took over Rattray’s from her father, JC, in the 1960s after a nine-year stint at nearby Timpson’s.

She recognised a gap in the market in Inverness for joke and novelty items, as well as costumes, and her store became an “Aladdin’s Cave” over the years.

Outside of the Victorian Market where she grew up, Nancy was a big supporter of other local businesses and groups.

