Woman who died in A9 crash near Inshes named as man remains in hospital

A woman who died following crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Inshes has been named.

The crash occurred at around 1.30am on on Friday, December 20 on the A9 near its junction with Culloden road.

It involved a Citroen DS3, with emergency services racing to scene.

However, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now identified the woman as 31-year-old Ashleigh Watson, from Inverness.

A 35-year-old man was also in the vehicle and has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Ashleigh’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information to contact us.

“Any drivers with dashcam who were on the road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please let us know if it contains anything that may be relevant to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact us through 101 quoting incident number 0232 of 20 December.